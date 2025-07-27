‘The hardest letter’: Gayton McKenzie suspends Kenny Kunene

Kenny Kunene has dominated headlines with fresh controversy in recent days. Shockingly, he was found at the house of a suspect linked to DJ Sumbody’s murder. Many South Africans quickly called for action. Critics demanded that the Patriotic Alliance (PA) leadership take decisive steps.

They argued Kenny’s continued role harmed the party’s image. His presence in such a scandal deeply worried supporters and political commentators alike. Calls for accountability grew louder every day. Social media buzzed with debates over his role. Clearly, pressure mounted for the PA to act swiftly and transparently in the face of these damning allegations.

Gayton McKenzie suspends Kenny Kunene

Finally, Gayton McKenzie made the tough call. The PA leader announced Kenny Kunene’s suspension from all party activities. Sharing the letter on X, Gayton wrote, “This is the hardest letter I ever had to write in my entire life, for sake of full transparency I am putting it here.”

His words revealed the emotional weight behind this decision. Yet, Gayton stood firm, choosing the party’s integrity over personal loyalty. By suspending Kunene, he sent a clear message: no one is above accountability. Party members praised Gayton’s courage and commitment to transparency.

Meanwhile, critics saw this move as long overdue. Kenny Kunene now faces an uncertain future as investigations continue. The scandal also casts a shadow over the PA’s recent momentum.

However, Gayton’s quick action could help rebuild public trust. The coming days will test the party’s resolve and its dedication to ethical leadership. For now, Gayton McKenzie’s tough decision shows leadership demands hard choices—especially when reputations and justice are at stake.