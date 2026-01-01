THE HILUX VS THE BILLIONS: IS THE DEC CHASING SHADOWS WHILE THE HOUSE BURNS?- Sensio  Banda

THE HILUX VS THE BILLIONS: IS THE DEC CHASING SHADOWS WHILE THE HOUSE BURNS?



The Drug Enforcement Commission’s (DEC) decision to summon Archbishop Alick Banda on the eve of an election cycle has been presented in some quarters as evidence that Zambia’s law enforcement agencies are finally embracing “procedural accountability.” Yet to many ordinary citizens struggling under the weight of a collapsing economy, the move appears less like a principled stand for justice and more like a carefully timed distraction.





At the centre of the investigation is a Toyota Hilux, allegedly gifted to the Archbishop during the previous administration. In isolation, the matter is not trivial. The law must apply equally to all, regardless of clerical collar or political standing. However, context matters. And in the context of Zambia’s current economic hemorrhage, the optics are deeply troubling.





Zambia is not suffering from petty corruption; it is bleeding from grand, systemic leakages. The 2024 Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Trends Report paints a grim picture: an estimated US$3.5 billion, approximately K81 billion, was lost to illicit financial flows in a single year. These losses stem from tax evasion, illegal mining, trade mis-invoicing, and complex corporate schemes that quietly drain the national treasury.





To place this figure in perspective, US$3.5 billion is nearly 42 per cent of the 2025 national budget. It is money that could have stocked hospitals, stabilised the kwacha, rehabilitated roads, and restored public confidence in governance. Against this backdrop, the State’s intense focus on a single vehicle feels painfully disproportionate.





Where are the summons for the directors of multinational firms flagged in FIC reports? Where are the visible investigations into the networks facilitating illegal mineral exports and capital flight? These questions remain unanswered.





The New Dawn administration swept into office on a promise of transparency and zero tolerance for corruption. Yet the years 2024 and 2025 have been punctuated by scandals that strike at the core of human survival.





The ZAMMSA scandal, involving 61 containers of medical supplies, culminated in the withdrawal of US$50 million in U.S. health aid. While a handful of junior and middle-level officials were arrested, the public has yet to see accountability commensurate with the scale of the failure, one that left clinics without essential medicines.





More troubling still was the collapse of trust in the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). In mid-2024, the ACC board was dissolved following allegations by Commissioner O’Brien Kaaba that the institution had been “captured” to shield senior officials. When the hunters are accused of being compromised by the hunted, public faith in anti-corruption efforts inevitably erodes.





It is within this climate that the summoning of a prominent cleric—who has been an outspoken moral critic of governance failures—has been received with scepticism.





As Zambia edges closer to 2026, the political stakes are unmistakably high. Opposition parties, particularly the Patriotic Front (PF), are financially weakened. Meanwhile, the Catholic Church remains one of the few institutions with both moral authority and nationwide infrastructure capable of shaping public opinion.





By shifting the national conversation from “US$3.5 billion lost under the current watch” to “Archbishop questioned over PF-linked assets,” the State effectively rewrites the headlines. This is not merely a legal manoeuvre; it is a narrative one.





The DEC insists its mandate is prevention, not persecution. But prevention must be proportional to harm. Preventing the irregular disposal of a handful of vehicles from a previous era does little to stem the category-five hurricane currently battering the economy.





The critical question confronting the DEC is simple: why does the spotlight so often find those who speak truth to power, while the architects of grand corruption remain in the shadows?





Accountability is noble. Selective accountability is not. When enforcement appears uneven, it risks becoming a tool of intimidation rather than justice.





The questioning of Archbishop Banda may yield hours of interrogation and days of social-media debate. But it will not restock empty hospital shelves. It will not recover billions siphoned through illicit networks. And it will not convince a sceptical public that the fight against corruption is being waged where it truly matters.





Zambians are not blind. They can distinguish between symbolic gestures and systemic reform. If the 5th of January is to be remembered as a day of justice rather than political theatre, the State must demonstrate the same urgency in summoning the architects of the US$3.5 billion illicit flows as it does in summoning a priest over a used truck.





Anything less is not a war on corruption. It is a struggle for political survival, waged at the expense of public trust.



The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province