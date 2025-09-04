The Hollow Presidency: Insecurity, Praise-Seeking, and the Case of Hakainde Hichilema- Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma

The Hollow Presidency: Insecurity, Praise-Seeking, and the Case of Hakainde Hichilema





By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



Some people carry within them an emptiness so profound that no amount of success, wealth, or public office can fill it. Psychologists describe this as an internal void, a deep-seated insecurity that fuels compulsive praise-seeking and an exaggerated need for external validation. Individuals with such a void are often desperate to be praised for everything they do and even for things they never achieved. The tragedy of such a personality is that their hunger for approval blinds them to reality and leaves those around them suffocated by their need to always be seen as the best.





Zambia today is witnessing this very dynamic at the highest level of government. President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership increasingly reflects not the confidence of a statesman, but the fragility of a man consumed by the void within.





A President Addicted to Praise



From the day he entered State House, Hichilema has sought to project himself as the singular savior of Zambia. Every reform, every diplomatic engagement, and every policy is framed as his personal triumph. Institutions are sidelined, ministers are reduced to cheerleaders, and citizens are expected to clap endlessly for a leader who appears addicted to applause.





Psychologists note that individuals with an internal void often inflate their own importance to mask feelings of inadequacy. They struggle to tolerate others achieving recognition or praise, seeing it as a direct threat to their self-worth. HH’s leadership style reflects this dynamic: achievements by colleagues or institutions are minimised, while his own image is constantly amplified.





Behind this curated image lies insecurity. A confident leader does not demand constant recognition. A secure president does not fear others rising or sharing the spotlight. Yet in Hichilema’s Zambia, it seems no one else is allowed to be higher, better, or more respected than him. It would appear that HH has a massive ego that simply needs to be constantly stroked even if he himself has to do it. Maybe he has low-self esteem and needs constant attention and adoration. Maybe he is insecure and all the self-praise helps to assuage that insecurity. Whatever it is, it is dangerous.





The Dangers of Emptiness in Power



A leader consumed by an internal void risks turning governance into ego management rather than public service. Policies are judged not by their real impact but by how much they inflate the president’s image. Criticism, no matter how constructive, is treated as an attack or hatred, praise is hoarded, and dissent is sidelined or silenced.





Psychology teaches that such void-driven behavior often results in hyper-vigilance toward perceived threats, over-sensitivity to criticism, and a compulsion to control narratives. In HH’s case, these traits manifest in centralising power, micromanaging messaging, and sidelining alternative voices, even when those voices could strengthen governance.





This dynamic explains the growing frustration among ordinary Zambians, who see little improvement in daily life even as HH insists on being congratulated for “successes” that remain largely invisible to the public.



Psychological Profile of a Void-Driven Leader





Internal Void: Deep-seated feelings of inadequacy that fuel insecurity.



Praise-Seeking: Compulsive need for constant recognition and affirmation, even for achievements not personally earned.



Fear of Being Outshined: Resentment toward anyone who might surpass or challenge them.





Control and Micromanagement: Attempts to manage narratives and suppress dissent to maintain superiority.



Fragile Self-Worth: Ego easily threatened, leading to defensiveness or overcompensation.





A Hollow Legacy



History is unforgiving to leaders who mistake personal glorification for national progress. The more HH clings to praise, the more hollow his presidency risks becoming. The void within him cannot be filled by headlines, photo opportunities, or repeated reminders of his supposed achievements. It can only be filled by real, tangible change that improves the lives of the people who elected him.





Until then, Zambia is led by a president more concerned with being praised than with delivering results, a hollow presidency driven not by vision but by the fragile ego of one man who cannot bear for anyone else to shine brighter than him.