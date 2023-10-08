The Illegal Auditor General Mwambwa Shocked Me With His Unprofessional (Tone From Above) Utterance- Mutotwe Kafwaya

THE ILLEGAL AUDITOR GENERAL MWAMBWA SHOCKED ME WITH HIS UNPROFESSIONAL (TONE FROM ABOVE) UTTERANCE.

By Mutotwe Kafwaya

Dr. Ron Mwambwa is illegally occupying the office of the Auditor General. He is above the constitutionally set age limit for someone to legally occupy that office. Similarly,he was made to act in that position illegally and he has now been appointed to hold that office illegally.

Speaking for myself, all the work that he has and is executing as either Acting Auditor General or Auditor General is illegal. There is nothing anyone can do to reduce his age to below 60 years. He needed to have vacated office 4 years ago.

After acting in office illegally, two very important issues bother me greatly about this illegal auditor as follows:

(1) the president has now appointed Ron Mwambwa. As such, he is no longer acting as illegal Auditor General. Though appointed, his appointment is yet to be confirmed by the National Assembly. His appointment is yet to be ratified. Consequently he has not been sworn in yet. So, as he mobilizes the media and starts lecturing to them on the right tone from above, he is doing so as who?

You are not Acting sir and your appointment is not confirmed. You’re supposed to be at home, waiting for your confirmation by parliament. Manje imwe kaya ngati ni desperation yabwanji? You even have the audacity to be lecturing the media about the causes of trends in your illegal report – the causes of trends that did not form part of your illegal audit process – that is really low for someone who is supposed to be mistaken for a professional. And this brings me to my second and final point;

(2) how can you attribute the so called improving trends in your illegal report to the TONE from above. This is one of the most foolish utterances I have heard from someone occupying the equivalent of that office anywhere in the world. Tell me what tone is there in your illegal occupation of that office. I won’t give you many examples though I can on request – but since you’re overage, you may have forgotten what makes a good control system and I take the pressure to remind you; it is actually appropriate and effective internal controls and a good control environment.

So tell me what internal controls have improved since that the arrival of that so called tone? What control environment changes have occurred since then? Let me tell you sir, there is nothing on internal controls that has changed. Let me tell you for nothing that tenders for fertilizer are cancelled at will on multiple occasions against provided internal controls.

I don’t know if you are aware, though I really don’t expect you to be aware that at the ministry of tourism, there was an illegal cancellation of hunting concessions. This illegal act was litigated and government has lost money. The people of Zambia have lost money. This happened in the audit period under review (2022). Honestly only an incompetent auditor can not include this event in his/her report. Assess yourself on this.

For the control environment, things are worse now, that is why people like you are able to take your boss to JCC so as to get an illegal appointment. There is so much that has gone bitterly wrong including in acting illegal laws such as the NPA amendment ACT. And frankly I don’t search hard in my memory to find board chairpersons who have left offices on account of bad interference. It is near my memory to locate people from your office who got allowances but have not joined Mrs Mbazima at ACC.

It’s heartbreaking to think of how the Auditor Generals office can produce a useless report like the one you have. Even if you are an illegal auditor, at least your illegal report should’ve retained some objectivity. Now I am thinking that probably even that former secretary called Theo who wanted Dicks job could’ve been a better auditor. And for sure she is not yet overage, it’s just that her ambition is way above her experience. It’s just ambition connected to patronage and nepotism.

Your actions are abhorrent; this you ought to know.

Join me in;

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK08.10.2023.