THE “IMMUNITY” OF ARCHBISHOP DR BANDA



The Drug Enforcement Commission of Zambia has summoned Archbishop Alick Banda of the Archdiocese of Lusaka to appear before its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit.





The Catholic Church has a principle that historically shielded ordained ministers from the jurisdiction of civil courts, thereby preventing them from being persecuted by secular authorities for many common crimes.





This doctrine, known as privilegium fori, was rooted deeply in canon law and theological understanding, asserting that clerics, as servants of God, belonged to a distinct, sacred order answerable primarily to ecclesiastical tribunals.





The basis for clerical immunity rested on the concept of the distinct spiritual vocation of the priesthood.



Catholic theology posits that ordination confers an indelible spiritual mark, elevating the cleric to a status separate from the lay population. This separation implied a unique relationship with God and, consequently, a specific legal standing.





Canon law, the internal legal system of the Church, codified this status. The early Church frequently argued that judging priests belonged solely to the Church, fearing that subjecting them to secular courts would compromise their spiritual mission and subject the sanctity of the Church itself to profane judgment.





Despite fervent defense, clerical immunity faced constant erosion as secular states centralized power.



While the Church could usually prevent outright execution or torture by secular means, the threat of being tried by an ecclesiastical court was often mitigated by the possibility of simple deposition or confinement within a monastery, punishments frequently viewed as too lenient by the state.





In many cases, particularly for severe crimes, secular rulers pushed for “defrocking” the cleric—a process called laicization—whereby the Church stripped the individual of holy orders, thereby handing them over to secular justice without violating the technical letter of the law regarding ordained priests.





By the Enlightenment and the rise of modern nation-states, the extent of clerical immunity had significantly diminished, as monarchs asserted sovereignty over all persons within their territories, leading to the gradual abolition of the extensive privilegium fori by the nineteenth century.