THE INCREASED CDF HAS CONTINUED TO BEAR FRUITS AS CHASEFU CONSTITUENCY GETS A BRAND NEW EARTH MOVING MACHINE.

CHASEFU CONSTITUENCY INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HON NYAMBOSE WRITES;

CHASEFU CONSTITUENCY – “Pa Ground.”

CHASEFU PEOPLE YOUR GRADDER IS HERE & READY FOR DELIVERY.

PALA MWANI VOTELA WAKA NAMUGULA GRADDER- MEANING ” When you vote for me as an MP, the first thing i will do is to buy a gradder.”

One the major challenges of Chasefu constituency is the deplorable feeder road network.

For lack of a better word, one can simply say there are no roads but tracks which situation has affected commerce and smooth movement of people within the district.

A new dawn has indeed come for the peoole of chasefu courtesy of the legacy policy of President Hakainde Hichilema of enhancing constituency development Fund from a meager k1.6 million to a huge amount of k25. 7 for year 2022.

With this unprecedented increament by the New Dawn administration we have managed to fulfil the promise to buy this machine and the other two pieces (Backhole Loader and a Tractor with a tipping Trailor).

On saturday, 5th November 2022, a team of forty (40) members of Parliament was taken for a tour of CAMCO factory after attending a workshop.

Being among the group of MPs, i was amazed to hear the announcement by tge company that Chasefu council had completed the transactions of tge purchase of tge equipment which was just waiting for delivery.

What a great day it was for me as my major campaign Promise has been fulfilled.

My sister and good colleague Hon. Brenda Nyirenda the Lundazi MP volunteered to take pictures during this momentus occasion.

Although she (Hon. Brenda Nyirenda) is not a good camera person, we were just too excited with the progress and achievement.

I will be failing if i dont thank the chasefu council officers, Ward Development committees, councilors and CDFC committee members for the hard work and commitment to ensure that chasefu changes for the better.

As an Independent MP for chasefu iam blessed to come into leadership when Zambia just made a wise decision of voting for a great visionary leader in the name of Hakainde Hichilema who has come to develop this great country without segregation like it was in the previous regime.

I have pledged to support his leadership (NEW DAWN) because he means well for chasefu constituency and the nation as a whole.

HAKAINDE HOYEE…OYEE.

NYAMBOSE HOYEE.. HOYEE.

HH7 & NYAMBOSE – Chasefu will not be the same again.

HON NYAMBOSE–KATUNDU MUZITO.

Ati Mbu…