THE INDIVIDUAL PF MPs  WHO ENDORSED PRESIDENT HH ALSO ENDORSED LOSING UPND CANDIDATE IN PETAUKE CENTRAL- MUNDUBILE.

Patriotic Front Mporokoso Member of Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile has charged that some Political endorsement are laughable as they tend to bring bad luck.





This comes after some individual UPND aligned PF MPs yesterday openly declared their endorsement to President Hakainde Hichilema.



Commenting on this matter, Hon Mundubile said the same individuals who have endorsed President Hichilema also recently endorsed UPND candidate in the Petauke Central by elections who lost terribly to a Tonse Alliance backed candidate.





“The results are there for all to see. What awaits for the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema after those endorsements is akin to what happened in the petauke by elections. With all that excitement, it is laughable, the results are known. I do not think the language will change from the people coming from other parts of the country.

Even for endorsement, one has to be careful who endoses them. I can give an example of the UPND candidate for petauke, on his own he stood a better chance, but because of the certain endorsement, he lost terribly. We do not think this will change, President Hichilema was performing badly and after those endorsement, it further reduces his chances because he already has poor ratings,” he said.





Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile advised the UPND to refrain from taking politics to traditional ceremonies, stating that these events should be respected and celebrated as cultural events.





He said that the President lost an opportunity to preach messages of unity by entertaining talks of endorsement and making political statements during the Nc’wala ceremony.



He said the Nc’wala ceremony is a significant cultural event, and introducing politics into it was a lost opportunity.



“Yesterday, the people that attended the Nc’wala were interested in one thing to understand the culture of the Ngoni people and other traditions of the Ngoni. But to use that platform to entertain some circus by some politicians wanting to endorse him was a lost opportunity,” he explained.





And Hon Mundubile also reminded the UPND that Zambia rejected a one-party state 34 years ago and that any attempts to revert to it should be condemned.





“The UPND must be reminded that 34 years ago, Zambians decided to reject a one party state. Many Zambians who were there, know that Zambia resounded rejected the one party state.

Any attempt to take Zambia back to one party state should be frowned upon. The attempt by the UPND to temper with the records or political parties at registrar of societies, moving from genuine bearers to other names will not change anything. The Zambian people have already decided and the rating of the current Government are very low,” he said.



