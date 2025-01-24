The Injustice Against Mumbi Phiri, Jean Chisenga, and Celestine Mukandila Must Not Be Buried-  Tonse Alliance

The Injustice Against Mumbi Phiri, Jean Chisenga, and Celestine Mukandila Must Not Be Buried



The appalling treatment of Hon Mumbi Phiri, Hon Jean Chisenga, and Lawyer Celestine Mukandila has revealed the depth of systemic rot within our justice system—a rot that seems to have flourished under the quiet nod of the executive. Their arrests were not mere accidents or procedural errors; they were deliberate acts of political persecution. These actions were calculated to serve as distractions, conveniently shifting the national conversation away from the alleged theft of an election in Kawambwa.



This is not justice. This is tyranny disguised in the clothing of democracy. And we must not allow it to stand.



While the police and National Prosecution Authority (NPA) are at the center of this scandal, we cannot ignore the larger, more uncomfortable truth: such brazen abuses of power do not occur in isolation. These institutions do not act independently when politically sensitive cases arise. Their actions—or inactions—are often dictated by higher powers. It is time for the executive to answer one critical question: who orchestrated this?





Mumbi Phiri’s detention, along with that of Jean Chisenga and Celestine Mukandila, was not the result of a simple “failure to do the work,” as the police would have us believe. It was a deliberate misuse of power, enabled by those who stand to benefit from silencing dissent and diverting public attention. The executive’s silence on this matter is deafening, and its refusal to condemn or take action against these injustices reeks of complicity.





The Zambian people will not be placated by weak apologies or vague statements. We demand real action and accountability. Anything less will confirm what many already suspect: that our institutions are no longer protectors of the people but tools for the powerful.





We demand a full and independent investigation into the circumstances that led to the arrests of Mumbi Phiri, Jean Chisenga, and Celestine Mukandila. This investigation must uncover the political forces behind these fabricated charges.



Those who falsified charges, those who carried out the unlawful arrests, and those who gave the orders must all face the full force of the law—regardless of their position or political connections.



The UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, currently in Zambia, must meet with the NPA and police leadership to demand answers. The Rapporteur should also seek an audience with the executive to understand why such abuses are allowed to persist in a democratic country.





The findings of any investigation must be shared openly with the Zambian people. No more secrecy, no more backroom deals. The people have a right to know the truth.



Mumbi Phiri, Jean Chisenga, and Celestine Mukandila deserve full restitution for the harm inflicted upon them. Their reputations, freedoms, and rights were stolen in the name of political expediency.





Let us be clear: the people of Zambia are watching. The executive’s inaction or indifference to these injustices will be interpreted as tacit approval of such abuses. While the police and NPA may execute the orders, the ultimate responsibility lies with those at the top. History will judge this government not by the rhetoric of reform but by its willingness to protect the innocent and punish the guilty—no matter their rank or affiliation.





The injustice against these three individuals is a symptom of a much larger disease. The justice system has been weaponized, and the checks and balances meant to protect citizens from such abuses have been eroded. The executive must take ownership of this reality and act decisively to restore public trust in these institutions.



Failing to address this issue will only deepen the cracks in Zambia’s democracy. It will embolden those who seek to manipulate the system for personal or political gain and silence those who dare to speak out against injustice.





Zambia is not a dictatorship; it is a democracy. The people will not be silenced, and they will not forget. The executive must decide whether it will stand on the side of justice or continue to enable those who abuse power for political convenience.





Justice for Mumbi Phiri, Jean Chisenga, and Celestine Mukandila is not optional—it is a litmus test for the soul of this nation. Will the executive rise to the occasion, or will it hide behind silence while Zambia’s democracy is eroded piece by piece?





We demand answers. We demand action. And we will not stop until justice prevails.



Ephraim Shakafuswa

Member – Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders