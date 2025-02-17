The judiciary has rescinded its decision to broadcast live the witchcraft trial case

Judiciary cancels live broadcast of juju assassins



THE much anticipated live broadcast of the trial of two self proclaimed witch doctors accused of attempting to cast a spell on President Hakainde Hichilema has been cancelled.





In a statement issued by the Judiciary of Zambia Corporate Communication deputy director Kalumba Slavin, the Judiciary revealed that it had reversed its earlier decision to televise the case involving Leonard Phiri and Jasten Candunde because of concerns raised by various stakeholders.



Slavin said the trial which commences tomorrow will proceed in open court and as such, members of the public and media houses will continue to have access in accordance with established procedures governing court hearings.





“We sincerely regret any inconvenience that this decision may cause to media houses whose requests for live coverage had been granted.”



“Notwithstanding this, the Judiciary reaffirms its unwavering dedication to the principles of open justice and the fair administration of the judicial process,” she added.





The announcement comes just days after judicial authorities had set up a technical team to facilitate live coverage of the proceedings.



The accused, Leonard Phiri aged 43 from Sinda district of Eastern Province and Jasten Candunde aged 42 from Mozambique face charges under Zambia’s Witchcraft Act.





The duo is accused of possessing charms and professing knowledge of witchcraft in their alleged plot to bewitch the Head of State.



Police investigations suggest that Phiri and Candunde were allegedly hired by Nelson Banda, the younger brother of fugitive and former independent member of parliament for Petauke Central, Emmanuel Jay Banda.





The witch doctors were reportedly promised K2 million for their services but only received an advance payment of K16,500 before their scheme crumbled.



However, the juju men were caught before they could even cast a spell on the Seventh Day Adventist master guide, President Hichilema.





During their arrest, authorities found the witch doctors in possession of various charms, including a live chameleon and a tortoise believed to be tools of their trade.



The accused, however insisted that they are certified traditional healers affiliated with the Traditional Health Practitioners Association of Zambia (Thapaz).





On January 20, 2025, the two spiritual practitioners were denied bail by Magistrate Fines Mayambu after the State argued that they posed a flight risk.



The prosecution revealed that Phiri had previously attempted to escape custody, prompting the court to keep both men behind bars until trial.





Meanwhile, Phiri requested medical attention, citing a headache and a cough while Candunde asked for a Chewa interpreter before the trial began.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 17, 2025