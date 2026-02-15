THE JUDICIARY OF ZAMBIA MOURNS THE LATE HON. LADY JUSTICE DR. WINNIE

SITHOLE MWENDA





It is with a heavy heart and profound shock that I, on behalf of the Judiciary of Zambia, announce the sudden passing of the Hon. Lady Justice Dr. Winnie Sithole Mwenda. Justice Dr. Mwenda transitioned in the early hours of Saturday, 14th February 2026. At the time of her untimely departure, she served with distinction as the Hon. Judge in Charge of the General Division of the High Court at Ndola.





Justice Dr. Mwenda was a legal luminary and an extraordinary adjudicator whose career was defined by intellectual brilliance and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law. To all who encountered her, she embodied a quiet but powerful aura of judicial wisdom. She was the quintessence of an exemplary judge, seamlessly blending profound legal expertise with the highest ethical standards. Her temperate personality and balanced approach to the bench ensured the fair and impartial administration of justice for all.





The magnitude of this loss to the Zambian Judiciary and the legal fraternity at large cannot be overstated. We have lost not only a dedicated servant of justice but a beacon of integrity and a mentor to many.





On behalf of the entire Judiciary, I wish to extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Zambia. We stand with you in this moment of immense grief.





May the Almighty God grant us all comfort and strength during this extremely difficult time, and may her soul rest in eternal peace.





Hon. Justice Dr. Mumba Malila, SC

CHIEF JUSTICE OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA