THE K100,000 SPECTACLE: ARE WE BUYING LEADERS OR LEASING PUPPETS?



As the August 2026 polls draw near, a familiar but unsettling ritual is unfolding in the corridors of the Electoral Commission of Zambia. A parade of “presidential hopefuls” has emerged, clutching bank deposit slips for the K100,000 nomination fee like golden tickets to a chocolate factory. But for the discerning Zambian voter, this display of sudden liquidity raises a biting question:





In a country where the cost of mealie meal pinches the pocket, where does a perennial political underdog find a cool hundred thousand Kwacha? The math simply does not add up. We know the financial pedigrees of many of these candidates. We have seen them struggle to maintain party offices or mobilize even a dozen supporters during the “off-season.” Yet, like clockwork, they appear during election cycles, fully funded and ready to “contest.”





In political science, the term “useful idiot” describes a person who is manipulated into supporting a cause without fully understanding its true purpose. In the Zambian context, these candidates often serve as ballot-paper clutter, designed to:





Split the opposition vote: Diluting the concentration of support for serious contenders.



Create an illusion of diversity: Making the democratic process look robust while masking the maneuvers of the real power brokers.





Legitimize the process: Providing “competition” for those who have already rigged the economic playing field.



When a candidate whose primary occupation is “political activist” suddenly produces K100,000, we must ask who signed the check. He who pays the piper calls the tune. If a candidate cannot fund their own nomination without mysterious “well-wishers,” how can they possibly protect the national treasury from the same invisible hands once in State House?

These are not leaders; they are placeholders. They wear the cap of a candidate, but the head inside that cap belongs to a sponsor.





The 2026 election must not be a marketplace for the highest bidder or a playground for political mercenaries. If the “cap fits,” these candidates should wear it, but they should know that the Zambian voter is no longer blind to the strings attached to their costumes. We are looking for vision, not just a receipt from the bank





Zambia deserves better than a rented presidency. Let the pretenders be warned: a deposit slip is not a mandate, and the people’s dignity is not a commodity.



The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province