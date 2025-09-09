THE LEGAL IMPLICATIONS OF THE EDGAR LUNGU BURIAL DISPUTE: A SOUTH AFRICAN PERSPECTIVE LP





By Dr Charles Sinkala



I have been following the Edgar Lungu burial dispute with great interest. The case raises important questions about the intersection of law, politics, and family rights. In this article, I will provide a legal opinion on the matter, drawing on relevant South African law and jurisprudence.





The dispute centers on the question of whether the Zambian government has the right to claim Edgar Lungu’s body for a state funeral, despite the objections of his widow and family. From a South African perspective, the law recognizes the importance of dignity and respect for the deceased, as well as the rights of the family to determine the burial arrangements. The Constitutional Court has emphasized the importance of dignity and respect for human remains, and the need for the state to balance its interests with those of the family.





In terms of South African law, the lex loci (law of the place) would likely apply to the dispute, given that the agreement between the Lungu family and the Zambian government was concluded in South Africa. However, the court may also consider Zambian law and the relevant statutes and regulations governing state funerals.





The key issue in this case is whether the Zambian government has the right to override the wishes of the family and claim Lungu’s body for a state funeral. From a legal perspective, the court’s decision will depend on a careful balancing of the competing interests and rights at play. The court will need to consider the constitutional implications of the government’s actions, including the right to dignity and the protection of family life.





Ultimately, the outcome of this case will have important implications for the law and practice surrounding state funerals and burial rights in South Africa and beyond. It will also highlight the complex interplay between law, politics, and family rights in matters of death and dying.





The Pretoria High Court’s decision on the application for leave to appeal in the Edgar Lungu burial case will likely be influenced by several key factors. These include jurisdiction and applicable law, contractual agreement, burial rights, public interest, and precedent and constitutional implications.





A crucial aspect the court will consider is whether South African law or Zambian law applies to the dispute. Given that Lungu passed away in South Africa, the court may lean towards applying South African law, specifically the lex loci principle. However, Zambian law governing state funeral protocols will also be considered, particularly in determining the government’s role in honoring former heads of state.





The existence and validity of an agreement between the Lungu family and the Zambian government regarding repatriation and burial will also be scrutinized. The court will examine whether such an agreement was binding and whether the family can renege on it. The agreement’s terms and the circumstances surrounding its conclusion will be crucial in determining its enforceability.





The rights of Lungu’s widow and family versus the state’s interest in according him a state funeral will be another key consideration. The court will weigh the family’s wishes against the government’s interest in honoring a former head of state. The widow’s rights will likely play a significant role in the court’s decision-making process.





The role of public interest in determining burial arrangements for a former head of state will also be considered. The court will assess whether the public interest in honoring Lungu’s legacy outweighs the family’s rights. This consideration will likely be influenced by Zambian law and the country’s cultural norms.





The court’s decision will set a precedent on the balance between state authority and family rights in matters of burial. If leave to appeal is granted and the family succeeds, it will reinforce South African law on widow’s rights and the non-commodification of human remains. Conversely, if leave is refused, it may establish a precedent for governments to override family wishes in exceptional cases.





Dr Charles Sinkala