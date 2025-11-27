The Long-Dormant Ethiopian  Volcano Erupts After 12,000 Years

A rare and dramatic natural event is unfolding in northern Ethiopia’s Afar Region.



The Hayli Gubbi volcano, silent for at least 12,000 years, has erupted for the first time in recorded history, according to Volcano Discovery.

The eruption has sent massive plumes of ash and smoke sweeping across parts of Ethiopia and drifting over the Red Sea toward the Arabian Peninsula. Scientists also report significant emissions of sulfur dioxide, which could affect air quality and regional weather patterns.

This unexpected awakening adds to the geological intensity of the Afar region—one of the most volcanically active rift zones on Earth.