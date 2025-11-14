The Lunda Royal Establishment of Mwata Kazembe Rejects 2025 Constitution Amendment Process





…As Mwata Kazembe calls for a people-driven and transparent constitutional reform process.





The Kazembe Lunda Royal Establishment, under the leadership of His Royal Highness Mwata Kazembe XIX, has formally rejected the mechanism and approach employed in the 2025 Constitution Amendment process, describing it as fundamentally flawed and lacking genuine public participation.





In a formal submission dated 13th November 2025, the establishment stated that it has “solemnly rejected” the ongoing constitutional review process and “formally recused itself” from making any submissions to the Technical Committee, citing concerns over transparency and inclusiveness.





The Royal Establishment noted that the process, driven by the Ministry of Justice, was limited in scope and failed to embody the principles of a people-led constitution, instead focusing narrowly on electoral and governance issues. The Establishment further raised