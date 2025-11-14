The Lungu Burial Deadlock: Quiet Diplomacy Continues to Hold the Centre



By Staff Reporter | Lusaka



Five months have passed since the death of His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Zambia’s Sixth Republican President — yet his final burial remains unresolved.





The delay has stirred anxiety across the country, raising fears of a deeper division if the matter is not handled with care.





In the midst of this delicate impasse, one figure has remained steady: His Imperial Highness Prince Estifanos Matewos- The President of the African Royal Assembly and Special Ambassador to the African Union.





Widely respected across the continent for his calm wisdom and deep commitment to Pan-African values, the Prince was invited by former Malawian President Dr. Bakili Muluzi to assist in mediating between the Lungu family and the Zambian Government.





In his statement issued on 11th November 2025, President Muluzi gracefully withdrew his involvement and role in the impasse mediation.





He expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the process-among them, Prince Matewos, whose steady diplomacy and continued presence have helped maintain dialogue and calm during a delicate period.



While the formal mediation role of President Muluzi has now come to a close, the Prince’s contribution continues. His role goes well beyond lending moral support.





He has actively facilitated the involvement of the South African Government, working with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to bring in formal mediation support.





He also invited the esteemed Mama Graça Machel to join the mediation team, ensuring that the welfare of the former First Lady, Mrs. Esther Lungu, was safeguarded through solidarity and pastoral care.





Additionally, Prince Matewos helped coordinate with the South African Government and DIRCO to engage Minister Thandi Modise, a veteran stateswoman whose depth of experience and moral authority have been crucial in anchoring the process. Minister Modise, known for her long record of public service in South Africa, brings leadership and gravitas to the mediation effort





Throughout, those close to the process describe Prince Matewos as benevolent and humble.



He offered not only his counsel but also tangible logistical support — even making his personal aircraft available to help coordinate operations in Johannesburg.



His diplomacy has been marked by compassion, respect for Zambia’s culture, and a sincere desire for reconciliation.



In an era when leadership is often defined by visibility, Prince Matewos reminds us that the most profound contributions are often made quietly, with compassion and conviction.





His continued counsel reflects not only his unwavering support for the Lungu family and the Zambian people, but also his broader vision for African solidarity rooted in mutual dignity.





As the mediation transitions toward its next phase, and as Zambia seeks closure in honoring one of its fallen leaders, observers affirm that His Imperial Highness continues to symbolize the calm strength and cultural wisdom that Africa needs in its most delicate moments.