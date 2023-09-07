The Lungus set social media ablaze with night smooch

THE former first couple of Zambia, Edgar Lungu and wife Esther have set the internet abuzz with a passionate evening smooch that marked her release from police custody.

The duo had the world’s eyes glued to their screens as they shared a passionate embrace, defying the odds following the ex-first lady’s recent detention on allegations of theft.

It all began when Esther Lungu, aged 66, was apprehended alongside four other individuals at the Ibex Hill Police Station on accusations of theft yesterday.

In the unfolding drama, Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale announced that Police had formally charged and arrested Esther, James Phiri aged 49, Lee Chisulo, 31, Kapambwe Lungu 42, and Catherine Banda aged 30.

The five faced a barrage of charges, including three counts of theft of motor vehicle, theft of a certificate of title for a property situated on stand number S/Lusaka/SLN 0003/2977 in Libala South.

Esther further found herself facing another charge – possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime.

As Esther sat in the holding cell at Ibex Police Station, her husband also sat somewhere within the station making frantic efforts to have her released on bond.

A bandwagon of PF sympathisers were also at hand to keep their boss company until Esther was eventually released.

On arrival home, in a moment on restrained joy Lungu embraced the former first lady and planted his lips on hers right before the glare cameras.

The couple’s romantic moment has created a spectacle for social media for keyboard warriors and sparking an internet frenzy.

Netizens from all corners of the digital realm have joined in creating a viral “Kissing Challenge” that’s spreading like wildfire on social media platforms.

As the five suspects were granted release on police bond, police Deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said the suspects await their day in court to address their charges.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba