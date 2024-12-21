The man dubbed the “smartest in the world” has shared his thoughts on what happens after we d!e.

Chris Langan, who claims he boasts an IQ between 190 and 210, surpassing even Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking, suggests that de@th is not the final chapter.

He advises humans not to fear what lies beyond.

Langan, a US rancher, is recognised for his Cognitive-Theoretic Model of the Universe (CTMU) concept, which proposes that reality is a “self simulation”. He asserts that his CTMU – which he categorises as a form of “mathematical metaphysics” – “can prove the existence of god, the soul and an afterlife, using mathematics”, reports the Mirror.

The CTMU implies that reality is a “self-configuring, self-processing language”.

Langan speculates that de@th could be a change in the “syntax” of existence, essentially suggesting that de@th is akin to transitioning into another dimension, a concept often associated with an afterlife, according to LadBible.

Speaking on the Theories of Everything podcast with Curt Jaimungal, Langan likened de@th to merely shedding your physical body, rather than ceasing to exist.

He stated: “That’s the termination of your relationship with your particular physical body that you have at this present time.

“When you are retracted from this reality, you go back up toward the origin of reality. You can be provided with a substitute body, another kind of terminal body that allows you to keep on existing.”

Langan has made some mind-bending claims about what happens after de@th, suggesting that upon shifting to another “dimension,” you might not even recall your past physical existence.

He compares it to a meditative state, saying: “Your memories can always be pulled back out, but there’s no reason to do that usually, OK? Why cling to memories of a world in which you are no longer instantiated? “

He adds, “So, there are certain automatic psychological things that happen on de@th, at the moment of de@th.”

He elaborates further: “Now you’re basically meditating, seeing everything change. However, you exist that way right now.”

Langan also says that all of the dimensions could exist simultaneously.

He adds: “Arguably, all of your lifetimes, if you were to be reincarnated again and again and again, all of those reincarnations are meta-simultaneous. There is a sense in which they all occur at once in the non-terminal domain.”

Describing de@th as entering a supercomputer, he suggests we’re immersed in everything yet nothing simultaneously.

The high-IQ theorist, who once went by Eric Hart, believes his mathematical theories could indicate the existence of God, not as a celestial being but as an identifiable essence in the world around us.

Langan was previously recognized in the Guinness Book of Records for his towering intellect before the IQ section was axed.