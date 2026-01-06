The marriage of polygamist Musa Mseleku and wife number three, Thobeka MaKhumalo-Mseleku, is on the rocks





The marriage between polygamist Musa Mseleku and wife number three Thobeka MaKhumalo Mseleku is alleged to be on the rocks.





This comes after it has emerged that the Mzansi Magic’s Uthando Nesthembu co-producers Musa and MaKhumalo are no longer seeing eye to eye.





The conflict between Mseleku and MaKhumalo is alleged to have stemed from a decision by her husband to take wife number 5 Samke-MaKhwela Mseleku last year.





Other Mseleku’s wives who are unhappy about the decision of MaKhwela Mseleku marrying their husband is MaYeni and MaNgwabe.





MDN News understands that MaKhumalo moved out from the Mseleku family house during the festive season and bought herself a multi million rand house in Margate.





She went as far as celebrating the house with the Khumalo family which was attended by her brothers, sisters and cousins on Christmas day.

The celebration was not attended by Mseleku, his other wives and kids.



“The writing is on the wall. The marriage between Musa and MaKhumalo is now non-existant. It is clear that Musa chose to lose MaKhumalo whom he believed that she is the one who influenced other wives to be against him taking wife number five except for MaCele who is said to be very fond of MaKhwela,” the source said.





Another source said that MaKhumalo was not going to compete with MaKhwela when she felt that Mseleku disrespected her.





“MaKhumalo is a respected businesswoman. She has her own thing and she felt that Musa wanted her to compete with MaKhwela who comes from her village where she is well respected. They come from the same village and it angered her very much that after everything she has done for Musa but he went on and took a young girl from her village. She is well respected in her village and it hurt her deeply that Musa never saw anything wrong in his action,” the source said.





When Mseleku was contacted for comment, he refused to comment.



“I don’t take instructions from you,” he said.





Attempts to get comment from MaKhumalo as she was unavailable, WhatsApp text messages was sent to her but she never responded.