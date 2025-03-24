The Mercenaries of National Development—Politicians Who Prioritize Selfish Interests Over National Progress



By Mcfarlane Munyanga



In the realm of politics, there exists a breed of politicians who prioritize selfish interests over national progress. These individuals relentlessly castigate the President and the ruling party, dismissing even the most beneficial initiatives for citizens. Their actions incite unrest, acrimony, and doubt, hindering national development and progress.





It’s puzzling to observe how some opposition members rubbish everything about the government, particularly the sitting Head of State, President Hakainde Hichilema. Their motives are rooted in selfish interests, rather than a genuine desire to serve the nation. By doing so, they compromise the trust and faith citizens have in President Hichilema, and the institutions of government are bashed left, right and center due to their negative checks and balances—and this, too, renders the Civil Servants, gather corruption strength in the noble government programs such as Teacher Recruitment, Health Workers’ recruitment among others.





Trust in government is a fragile entity, and constant negative criticism can erode it further. In the recent Teacher Recruitment, public trust in the UPND administration has been dwarfed due to characters that are charged with the responsibility to undertake this exercise, for they have taken advantage of the porosity created by unpatriotic politicians who castigate everything President Hakainde Hichilema is doing to provide impeccable services to the nation.





The implications of such actions are far-reaching. By undermining President Hichilema and the ruling party, these politicians have created an environment of uncertainty, making it challenging for citizens to have faith in their leaders. This, in turn, hampers national development, as progress is often hindered by political instability.





Furthermore, it is essential to recognize that politicians who prioritize national interests over personal gain are the ones who should be entrusted with power. They are the true custodians of national development, working tirelessly to create a better future for all citizens as demonstrated by President Hakainde Hichilema’s proactive and restless stance over the nation.





In conclusion, the mercenaries of national development—politicians who prioritize selfish interests over national progress must be held accountable for their actions. It’s crucial for citizens to be aware of these individuals’ motives and to demand more sanity from their political style. Only then can we create a political landscape that prioritizes national interests over personal gain.