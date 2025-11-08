The mob followed Presidential motorcade and threw stones at it – Police

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said for security reasons, the President was safely whisked away and escorted to the landing pad at Chikola Secondary School grounds.





“However, the violent mob followed the Presidential motorcade, throwing stones at vehicles. In the process, the police Toyota Land Cruiser was attacked, its windscreen completely shattered before being overturned and set ablaze,” said Hamoonga.

RIOT AND ARSON – CHINGOLA DISTRICT POLICE



The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the general public that a serious incident of riot and arson occurred in Chingola District today, November 08, 2025, at around 1450 hours at Chiwempala Market and Chikola Secondary School grounds.



Chingola Central Police Station received a report of arson from Superintendent Lloyd Kanondo, aged 48, a police officer based at Copperbelt Division Headquarters, who reported that a police motor vehicle, a white Toyota Land Cruiser registration number ZP 2537 B, was burnt by an irate mob that turned riotous during the Presidential visit.





Brief Facts are that the district earlier in the day received the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, who was addressing residents at Chiwempala Market. At around 1400 hours, as the President was still addressing the public, some unruly individuals began breaking into and looting shops.

When police officers moved in to contain the situation, the crowd became violent and started charging towards the venue where the President was speaking.For security reasons, the President was safely whisked away and escorted to the landing pad at Chikola Secondary School grounds. However, the violent mob followed the Presidential motorcade, throwing stones at vehicles. In the process, the police Toyota Land Cruiser was attacked, its windscreen completely shattered before being overturned and set ablaze.



Superintendent Kanondo, who was driving the vehicle, discharged ten rounds of pistol ammunition into the air in an effort to disperse the mob, but to no avail. The estimated value of the destroyed government property is yet to be determined.



Additionally, the mob burnt the Presidential Holding Tent belonging to Events Matters Company of Lusaka, including one floor carpet, two carpet runners, one Presidential portrait, and one coffee table for Lusaka Provincial Maintenance.

They also burnt a portable toilet belonging to Chrisai Company of Lusaka and shattered window screens of motor vehicle Isuzu registration number CAE 5930 belonging to Mr. Chisha Musonda, who had transported the portable toilet. The total value of the damaged property has not yet been established.



Police have since apprehended two suspects identified as:



1.Abraham Chilumbu, aged 24, unemployed, of House No. 24 Isunge Road, Chiwempala Township.

2.Abraham Sichone, aged 21, a bar attendant of Mjomba Compound, Chingola South.

Both suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon.





Calm has since been restored in Chingola, and police have intensified patrols to ensure the situation remains under control.



The Zambia Police Service sternly warns members of the public against engaging in acts of violence, vandalism, or destruction of property, particularly during high-profile national events. Such behavior is criminal and will be met with the full force of the law. Citizens are further reminded that maintaining peace and order is a collective responsibility, and violence only undermines development efforts and endangers lives.





The public is therefore urged to always exercise restraint, respect the law, and cooperate with law enforcement officers at all times.



Issued by:

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER