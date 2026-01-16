THE MULTIPLE DIMENSIONS OF THE CHAWAMA BYELECTION OUTCOME- Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

THE MULTIPLE DIMENSIONS OF THE CHAWAMA BYELECTION OUTCOME



In Zambia, one thing is clear: no matter how fractious the relations might be between the ruling party and the opposition, the voter has the final say.





It does not matter who heads and administers the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the voter holds the final word.



Money and names (popularity of candidate and the political status of the participating parties) may be important in elections but the master still remains the voter.





Sponsoring parties and candidates will campaign in all sorts of ways: hold rallies, driving around while blasting music, flaunt party regalia, feed members of the campaign teams, and much more.





But still it is the voter that passes the final verdict.



Lesson? Get to know the voter. In this case, who was their previous MP? How did he or she perform?





What was their relationship with him or her?



What are likely to be the factors or issues upon which the election might be decided?



The quality and degree of engagement one has with ordinary residents of a given area will matter in ascertaining their correct political mood.





In the past four years, I have interacted more intimately with residents of densely populated areas such as Kalingalinga, Mtendere and Chawama.





I have concluded that decision-makers are far removed from the field of battle to know the most appropriate strategies to deploy; candidates to field; the level of resources to apply, and the message to share.





What they do instead is more of a gamble and guesswork than intelligent calculations.