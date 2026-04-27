THE NAKED TRUTH PARTY PRESIDENT DEMANDS TRUTHFUL AND BALANCED MEDIA REPORTING

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The Naked Truth Party (NTP) President, Mr. Shaape Kabwe Mposa has issued a strong and uncompromising call to media houses across the nation to uphold professionalism by delivering authentic, factual, and unbiased news to the Zambian people especially that this us an election period.





Mr. Mposa emphasized that the media holds immense power in shaping the direction of the country, warning that what is broadcast to the public can either build the nation or systematically destroy it. He expressed deep concern over what he described as a growing trend of biased reporting, particularly since the coming into power of the United Party for National Development – UPND .





“It is shocking and unacceptable that some media houses are behaving as though they have been sponsored by opposition figures,” Mr. Mposa stated. “Why is it that certain platforms consistently push negative narratives about the UPND government while going out of their way to praise Harry Kalaba and the Citizens First Party? This is not journalism, it is agenda-driven propaganda.”





Mr. Mposa has challenged KBN TV to provide clear and verifiable evidence of balanced reporting by showcasing positive coverage of the UPND government and President Hakainde Hichilema from December last year to date, in comparison to their reporting on opposition figures.





He further reminded media institutions that the current democratic space they are enjoying is a direct result of the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. He noted that under the previous Patriotic Front (PF) administration, media freedoms were under serious threat, with several media houses being shut down. In contrast, the UPND Zambia government has not only safeguarded press freedom but also facilitated the reopening of previously closed institutions.



“Media houses must be grateful,” Mr. Mposa asserted. “Today, you operate freely because of President Hichilema’s commitment to democracy and press freedom. Under the PF, many of you would not even exist.”



Mr. Mposa made these remarks today following his attendance at a church service in Nigeria, where he was invited by his spiritual mentor, Prophet Seer1





He concluded by urging all media houses to rise above partisan interests and recommit themselves to truth, fairness, and national development, in line with the NTP’s guiding principle — The Truth That Builds.





From the office if the president

The Naked Truth Party -NTP

Cc:all media houses

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