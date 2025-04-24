THE NEW CYBER LAW IS MEANT TO CURE THE MISUSE OF SOCIAL MEDIA – DR. MUMBA



Lusaka, April 24, 2025



Lusaka – The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy president, Dr. Nevers Mumba, has reiterated the urgent need for a cybersecurity law to regulate Zambia’s social media space.



In the recent past, the misuse of social media has tarnished individuals’ integritya vital asset for many and caused pain to innocent people.



According to Dr. Mumba, the proposed law aligns with Zambia’s democratic principles, ensuring that justice prevails through the courts for any violations. He pointed out that similar laws exist globally, holding individuals accountable for their online actions.



Speaking on the “Hot Seat” program on Hot FM, Dr. Mumba stated, “These regulations are not meant to suppress freedoms but to foster a harmonious society, rooted in Zambia’s Christian values.”



Drawing from biblical teachings, he argued that laws are essential for human coexistence, referencing the Ten Commandments as an example.



The new cyber security law aims to address social media infringements and create a cleaner digital environment. Dr. Mumba assured that any flaws in the law could be amended, emphasizing its necessity for Zambia’s progress.





On constitutional amendments, Dr. Mumba highlighted the proposed changes to address gaps in the current framework, such as the costly collapse of elections when candidates resign.



He expressed optimism, saying, “The new laws will ensure fair and transparent elections in 2026, free from social media propaganda.”



Dr. Mumba also commented on Zambia’s political landscape, criticizing opposition parties for prioritizing personal grievances over the nation’s welfare. He called for internal problem-solving and mutual respect among alliances.



Dr Mumba, further defended the government’s efforts to improve living standards, citing achievements like free education, increased Constituency Development Funds, debt restructuring, and reduced inflation.



Despite challenges like drought, he praised strides toward market sanitation and ending cadreism.



TF