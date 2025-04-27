The New Cyberlaws in Zambia: A Delicate Balance – KBF



As a legal practitioner and President of Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP), I believe it’s essential to weigh in on the two new cyberlaws in Zambia: the Cyber Security Act, 2025, and the Cyber Crime Act, 2025. These laws have the potential to shape the future of our digital landscape, and I’d like to share my thoughts on their implications.



The laws should strike a balance between regulating cyberspace and preserving freedom of expression. While it’s crucial to protect citizens from cyber threats and harassment, we must ensure that any regulations don’t stifle online discourse or creativity. The laws should be proportionate to the risks, and we must avoid restricting the rights of Zambian citizens.



The Cyber Crime Act, 2025, addresses various cybercrime offenses, including identity-related crimes. However, we need to ensure that the laws provide clear guidelines on data collection, storage, and sharing. This will not only protect individuals’ rights but also foster trust in our digital economy. Moreover, we must address concerns around surveillance and data protection, ensuring that any data collection is necessary, proportionate, and subject to robust oversight mechanisms.



A well-crafted cyberlaw framework can attract investment, promote e-commerce, and create opportunities for Zambian businesses to compete globally. The Cyber Security Act, 2025, establishes the Zambia Cyber Security Agency, which can play a crucial role in promoting cybersecurity and supporting innovation. However, we need to ensure that the Agency functions independently, with adequate checks and balances to prevent abuse of power.



Implementing and enforcing these laws will undoubtedly pose challenges. We need to address concerns around surveillance, censorship, and access to information. The laws should be designed to build trust among citizens, ensuring that their rights are protected while also promoting a safe and secure online environment. Specifically, we need to clearly define terms like “misinformation” and “national security threat” to prevent subjective interpretation and potential misuse.



We must also provide for mandatory judicial oversight for surveillance requests to ensure that security measures are proportionate and necessary. Furthermore, we need to ensure that the Zambia Cyber Security Agency functions independently, with adequate checks and balances to prevent abuse of power. The concerns raised by the Law Association of Zambia and other Civil Society Organizations, including the potential for excessive presidential powers, impact on freedom of expression, and need for broad consultations, must be taken into account.



As the UPND government implements these laws, I urge them to exercise caution and ensure that their actions align with the principles of democracy, transparency, and accountability. We must avoid using these laws as tools for suppressing dissent or restricting freedom of expression. The government should prioritize building trust with citizens, ensuring that their rights are protected, and promoting a safe and secure online environment.



By engaging in this discourse, I hope to contribute to the effective implementation of these laws and ensure that they benefit all Zambians. Let’s work together to create a digital landscape that is safe, secure, and conducive to growth and innovation.



Sincerely,

Kelvin Fube Bwalya

President, Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP)

April 27, 2025