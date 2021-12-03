THE NEW DMMU NATIONAL CO-ORDINATOR, Dr GABRIEL POLLEN

Experienced researcher and educator with a demonstrated history of working in the higher education industry as a lecturer as well as researcher. Spanning over 15 years, has been engaged in a number of applied research projects in different areas of the economy, consulting for international organisations such as the World Bank and Oxfam International.

Skilled in Communication, Quantitative Data, Policy Analysis, Data Analysis, and Research. Strong resarch professional with a Doctor of Philosophy – PhD focused in Economics from SOAS University of London.

He started his career as an intern in 2004 at the Central Bank of Zambia (Bank of Zambia) working in the Financial Markets Department, entering data and tracking/keeping records of open market operations.

Upon completion of his undergraduate studies, he then transitioned into academia and research in 2005 as a teaching assistant in the Department of Economics of the University of Zambia, serving also as a research assistant on a number of research projects. Between 2008 and 2013, he served as a Lecturer and Researcher in the Department of Economics, while also working in different capacities as research associate or lead researcher on wide-ranging applied research.

In 2016 and 2017, he leactured at the University of Huddersfield in addition to both supervising and examining postgraduate dissertations.

From 2018 he was Lecturere and Researcher in the Department of Economics of the University of Zambia. Working in collaboration with a Senior Researcher attached to the University of Leeds, also consulted, leading to a peer reviewed working paper publication.

He recently undertaken fieldwork in Mozambique and Zambia on a research project, having been contracted as a consultant by Oxfam International. Additionally, and he sit on the Curriculum Review and Academic Appointments Committees of the School at the University of Zambia.

Furthermore, he supervise and coordinate activities of teaching assistants.