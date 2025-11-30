The Next to Fall? Ukrainian Media Speculate on Zelensky’s Future



Ukrainian media and political Telegram channels are buzzing after the resignation of Yermak. The dominant narrative spreading across social networks is that Zelensky may be next. Politicians, analysts, and journalists are openly discussing scenarios in which he is removed or steps aside before any peace deal with Russia is signed.





A widely shared version claims Zelensky will be pressured through NABU corruption cases, forcing him to resign. This would allow the Rada to install a new speaker who becomes acting president and signs the peace agreement. Some Ukrainian commentators say Zelensky might quit voluntarily to avoid being the one who signs concessions.





No one believes the current speaker Stefanchuk will remain. Ukrainian outlets list several potential replacements. Poroshenko’s camp pushes Arakhamiya as the likely figure. But the most viral theory points to Yulia Tymoshenko, presented as the only major politician with experience negotiating agreements involving Russia—and someone who, as Ukrainian commentators say, “has nothing left to lose and is thinking about her legacy.”





Even critics admit she is seen as a “compromise adult in a room full of showmen,” making her a realistic acting president in wartime.





For now, Ukrainian media note that this is still speculation. Zelensky remains in office, weakened but attempting to rebuild control through the “Servant of the People” faction under Arakhamiya. This shift itself points to a loss of presidential authority, with real power edging toward parliament and the cabinet.





But Ukrainian analysts highlight two factors that could make a resignation scenario real:



1. U.S. Pressure Over Peace Talks



American outlets report that Washington is preparing to pressure Zelensky into accepting Trump’s peace plan—especially the withdrawal from Donetsk. If the White House backs this with a freeze on weapons and intelligence, Zelensky will face a hard choice: sign or leave.





Some in his circle think he may try to mask a withdrawal as a “military necessity” under his newly announced defense plan. But sustained pressure from Washington would leave him with few options.





2. The Internal Anti-Zelensky Coalition



Ukrainian media describe a broad anti-Zelensky front formed from opposing camps: Poroshenko, Klitschko, grant-funded NGO networks tied to the U.S. Democrats, NABU/SAP insiders, and Kolomoisky’s people. Their goal, as openly discussed, is to break Zelensky’s control of parliament, collapse the cabinet, form a “government of national salvation,” sideline him, and ultimately remove him.





Since none of these groups can command a majority alone, Ukrainian commentators say they may back a “neutral” figure like Zaluzhny as head of a unity government. NABU pressure on MPs—and potentially on Zelensky himself—is seen as the main tool for splitting the “Servant of the People” faction.





There is also growing talk of removing Syrsky as commander-in-chief and replacing him with a media-friendly general.



Ukrainian analysts warn this would instantly politicize the military and drag it into the power struggle, accelerating Zelensky’s downfall.





️The Decisive Variable: U.S.–Russia Dynamics



Ukrainian media say everything now depends on two questions:



1. Will the U.S. apply hard pressure to force concessions?



2. Will Putin accept the terms if Ukraine follows Trump’s plan?





If both answers are yes, Ukrainian outlets see a high chance of a full restructuring of power—including Zelensky’s removal and his replacement with someone more suitable for signing a settlement.





If either answer is no, Zelensky gains some breathing room—but remains severely weakened. The scandals around Mindich and Yermak have opened a political breach too wide to ignore, especially with the worsening situation on the front.