THE NOTORIOUS TOWN IN ZAMBIA – CHINGOLA .



By Ackinel Musonda



Chingola, a town already reeling from its notorious reputation, has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The violent protest by Jerabos, small-scale miners, has left many in shock and concern.

The image of President Hakainde Hichilema being forced to abandon his address at Chiwempala market due to stone-throwing protesters is a stark reminder of the deep-seated issues plaguing the town.





The root cause of the protest, the Senseli mine dispute, highlights the struggles faced by small-scale miners in Zambia. The government’s clarification that the mine remains under private ownership has fallen on deaf ears, with the Jerabos feeling marginalized and ignored. The situation is a perfect example of how unresolved issues can escalate into violence, affecting innocent civilians and local businesses.





The sobbing woman’s words, “We are not involved in the conflict over the Sensele pit, but look—they have taken our chickens that we were selling,” echo the sentiments of many residents who are caught in the crossfire.

The government’s response, urging calm and promoting legal and safe mining practices, is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to address the underlying issues.





Chingola’s reputation as a hotbed of violence and unrest is not undeserved, but it’s time for change. The people of Chiwempala and Chingola deserve better.

It’s time for dialogue, understanding, and peaceful resolution to these conflicts. The Jerabos, the government, and all stakeholders must come together to find a solution that benefits all parties involved.





The road to recovery will be long and arduous, but with collective effort and a willingness to listen, Chingola can shed its notorious reputation and become a beacon of hope and prosperity for all Zambians.