THE ONLY PLAN FOR ZAMBIA’S IMMEDIATE ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION IS HERE! – Willah J. Mudolo

 THE ONLY PLAN FOR ZAMBIA’S IMMEDIATE ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION IS HERE! 



For generations, the promise of prosperity for majority of our citizens has been just that—a promise. While other candidates offer recycled rhetoric and vague ambitions, I offer action. I am the only candidate in this race with a concrete, guaranteed plan—the National Economic Transformation Blueprint—to immediately drive exponential economic growth and ensure, for the first time, that wealth is distributed fairly to every single Zambian.





Why my plan is different—and why it will work:



– We Demand Results: My blueprint isn’t just about small gains; it’s about making our economy 5 to 10 TIMES LARGER during our time in office. You will see and feel positive change in our first term, and by our second, everyone will have a visibly higher quality of life.

– The Funding is Secured: We are uniquely placed to marshal and mobilise the TENS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS required to execute this plan. We will reform institutions to enable billions per annum for massive inclusive projects.

 Five Pillars of Guaranteed Action: We will not rely on one sector. Our comprehensive strategy is built on FIVE PILLARS that attack poverty from every angle:





1. People-Centred Development: Jobs Now!



– Agricultural Revolution: We will grow the agricultural sector’s GDP five-fold, turning our farmers into wealth creators and ensuring national food security. We are tackling the poverty in our rural areas head-on.





– Formal Jobs & Skills: We will launch massive programs for formal job creation and immediately focus on education, vocational training, and a National Apprenticeship Programme to equip our youth with the skills needed for millions of new jobs.





2. Economic Resilience: Stability First!



– Financial & Debt Control: We will regain investor confidence, grow our foreign exchange reserves, and establish an independent Central Bank to ensure macro-economic stability.





– End Corruption: We will enforce stringent mechanisms to stamp out corruption at every level—from public acquisitions to the judiciary—ensuring our national wealth benefits our people, not a corrupt few.





3. Business-Led Growth: Unleashing Private Power!



– Fair Mining Deals: We will stop subsidizing wealthy mining companies, enforce an Earnings-Retention Policy, and ensure the Zambian people receive a fair contribution for the privilege of sharing our natural endowment.





– Infrastructure Blitz: We will immediately implement a comprehensive plan to upgrade neglected rural road networks and develop a fully efficient public transport system, supporting our growth as a regional trade hub.





– Energy Transformation: We will end power capacity gaps by rapidly expanding the grid and pioneering renewable energy (solar, hydro, biomass) and off-grid solutions, powering our industries and homes.





4. Living Together: A Better Society for All!



– We will introduce free primary and secondary education at government-funded schools to ensure every child has a path to success.





– We will address the housing deficit of over 2 million units by reforming land bureaucracy and financing to make homeownership a reality for all Zambians.



5. Sustainable Government: Stewardship for Tomorrow!



– We will launch a National Development Bank and Cooperative Banks to direct funding to entrepreneurs, SMEs, and housing, ensuring funds flow to every part of society, including first-time home buyers.





The time for talk and empty promises is over. This is not just a campaign—it’s a commitment to a complete transformation of Zambia from where it is currently into a prosperous nation for all. We have the program, the people, and the credibility to mobilise investment and undertake major diversification and infrastructural investment to deliver prosperity for all, once and for all. Don’t settle for promises. Demand the blueprint for action!



Willah J. Mudolo

Candidate for President of Zambia