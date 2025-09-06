THE OPPOSITION PF CRACKS IN CHAMA SOUTH; 500 DITCHES THE PARTY





In a significant development for the ruling United Party for Nation Development UPND, approximately 500 Patriotic Front (PF) sympathizers in Chama South led by their MP Davison Mun’gandu have ditched the party to join the ruling UPND.





The crossing took place at Chama South Boarding School, where Eastern Province Minister who is also UPND Chairperson, Hon. Peter Phiri, addressed party members.



And in welcoming the new members, Hon. Phiri urged existing UPND members to coexist and warmly welcome the newcomers.





Hon Phiri emphasized on the importance of unity, cautioning the old members not to start discriminating over old members stating that the party’s strength lies in its numbers.



(C) UPND ZAMBIA