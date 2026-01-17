The opposition’s greatest enemy is itself- Frank Mutubila

Frank Mutubila writes…



Well done to former Copperbelt Permanent Secretary and FDD candidate, Bright Nundwe, on winning Chawama amid a tense and divided political environment within the Tonse Alliance and the opposition. Congratulations, and best wishes as you serve the people of Chawama.





The Chawama parliamentary by election shows that a united opposition can challenge the UPND. The low voter turnout is a warning. It shows apathy, frustration, and loss of faith in fragmented opposition politics. Peaceful elections are possible. Chawama has shown that. Unity and discipline are not optional. They are essential.





The opposition’s greatest enemy is itself. Selfishness dominates too many leaders. Greed drives decisions. Pride blocks compromise. Self centered ambition destroys alliances. Misogyny alienates citizens. Arrogance prevents teamwork. Short term thinking overrides national interest. Egos decide outcomes. Personal gain trumps public service. Alliances form and break on whim. Trust is rare. Principles are ignored.





To the opposition, it’s crucial to remember that true leadership is not about individual pride or personal popularity. Today, the opposition must not think that they are now more popular than the ruling party. Instead, the path forward lies in coming together, recognizing and valuing the diverse talents and contributions of all other opposition political parties that are willing to serve the people at whatever level of government. It’s about building a collective vision, where everyone’s input matters.





In other words, if the opposition truly wants to be effective and relevant, they must prioritize unity and collaboration over individual glory. Together, they can achieve far more than any one person alone. This is the kind of leadership that will ensure meaningful checks and balances and a stronger, more united opposition.





If these behaviors are not confronted, the opposition will fail. If the most credible, capable, and popular candidates are not supported, victory in August will be handed to the UPND. The people will not wait. Excuses will not win elections. Pride, greed, selfish ambition, arrogance, and all forms of divisive behavior must be set aside. The time to unite is now, or the opposition risks irrelevance.



