THE PATH TO STATE HOUSE: A Pattern IN ZAMBIA’S ELECTIONS

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🇿🇲 THE PATH TO STATE HOUSE: A Pattern IN ZAMBIA’S ELECTIONS

Since 1991, presidential elections in Zambia have shown a clear pattern. Candidates who eventually win State House usually build a winning coalition around three key electoral pillars.



Political observers often call this “The Three-Region Path to State House.”



1️⃣ Lusaka Province – The Urban Decider

Lusaka Province plays a decisive role in national elections.

• Large urban population
• High voter turnout
• Often reflects the national mood for change



👉 A candidate who wins Lusaka strongly usually gains national momentum.





2️⃣ Copperbelt Province – The Swing Engine

Copperbelt Province is one of the most influential electoral regions.



• Large concentration of urban and working-class voters
• Historically acts as a national swing region



👉 Winning the Copperbelt can add hundreds of thousands of decisive votes.



3️⃣ A Strong Regional Base – The Vote Bank

Every successful presidential candidate also has a dominant stronghold region.



• A reliable vote bank
• The foundation of a national campaign

👉 Without a dependable regional base, building a winning coalition becomes very difficult.



🗳️ THE WINNING FORMULA

Most candidates who reach State House combine:

✔ A dominant regional stronghold
✔ A strong victory in Lusaka
✔ A strong performance on the Copperbelt

When these three align, a candidate usually crosses the 50% +1 requirement under the Constitution of Zambia.



⚠️ The Early Warning Sign in Zambian Politics

Another consistent pattern has emerged:

👉 Since 1991, ruling parties that eventually lost power first lost political dominance in Lusaka and the Copperbelt before losing the presidency.



These two regions often act as Zambia’s political barometer.



🔮 Looking Ahead to 2026

With voter registration increasing, the likely road to State House will require:

• About 2.6 – 2.8 million votes
• Major victories in Lusaka and the Copperbelt
• A dependable regional vote bank



📌 In simple terms:

A stronghold builds your base.
Lusaka gives you momentum.
The Copperbelt delivers the presidency.

🇿🇲 Politics is local… but victory is national.

Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

13 – 03 – 26

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