🇿🇲 THE PATH TO STATE HOUSE: A Pattern IN ZAMBIA’S ELECTIONS



Since 1991, presidential elections in Zambia have shown a clear pattern. Candidates who eventually win State House usually build a winning coalition around three key electoral pillars.





Political observers often call this “The Three-Region Path to State House.”



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1️⃣ Lusaka Province – The Urban Decider



Lusaka Province plays a decisive role in national elections.



• Large urban population

• High voter turnout

• Often reflects the national mood for change





👉 A candidate who wins Lusaka strongly usually gains national momentum.





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2️⃣ Copperbelt Province – The Swing Engine



Copperbelt Province is one of the most influential electoral regions.





• Large concentration of urban and working-class voters

• Historically acts as a national swing region





👉 Winning the Copperbelt can add hundreds of thousands of decisive votes.



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3️⃣ A Strong Regional Base – The Vote Bank



Every successful presidential candidate also has a dominant stronghold region.





• A reliable vote bank

• The foundation of a national campaign



👉 Without a dependable regional base, building a winning coalition becomes very difficult.



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🗳️ THE WINNING FORMULA



Most candidates who reach State House combine:



✔ A dominant regional stronghold

✔ A strong victory in Lusaka

✔ A strong performance on the Copperbelt



When these three align, a candidate usually crosses the 50% +1 requirement under the Constitution of Zambia.



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⚠️ The Early Warning Sign in Zambian Politics



Another consistent pattern has emerged:



👉 Since 1991, ruling parties that eventually lost power first lost political dominance in Lusaka and the Copperbelt before losing the presidency.





These two regions often act as Zambia’s political barometer.



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🔮 Looking Ahead to 2026



With voter registration increasing, the likely road to State House will require:



• About 2.6 – 2.8 million votes

• Major victories in Lusaka and the Copperbelt

• A dependable regional vote bank



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📌 In simple terms:



A stronghold builds your base.

Lusaka gives you momentum.

The Copperbelt delivers the presidency.



🇿🇲 Politics is local… but victory is national.



Antonio Mourinho Mwanza



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