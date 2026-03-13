🇿🇲 THE PATH TO STATE HOUSE: A Pattern IN ZAMBIA’S ELECTIONS
Since 1991, presidential elections in Zambia have shown a clear pattern. Candidates who eventually win State House usually build a winning coalition around three key electoral pillars.
Political observers often call this “The Three-Region Path to State House.”
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1️⃣ Lusaka Province – The Urban Decider
Lusaka Province plays a decisive role in national elections.
• Large urban population
• High voter turnout
• Often reflects the national mood for change
👉 A candidate who wins Lusaka strongly usually gains national momentum.
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2️⃣ Copperbelt Province – The Swing Engine
Copperbelt Province is one of the most influential electoral regions.
• Large concentration of urban and working-class voters
• Historically acts as a national swing region
👉 Winning the Copperbelt can add hundreds of thousands of decisive votes.
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3️⃣ A Strong Regional Base – The Vote Bank
Every successful presidential candidate also has a dominant stronghold region.
• A reliable vote bank
• The foundation of a national campaign
👉 Without a dependable regional base, building a winning coalition becomes very difficult.
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🗳️ THE WINNING FORMULA
Most candidates who reach State House combine:
✔ A dominant regional stronghold
✔ A strong victory in Lusaka
✔ A strong performance on the Copperbelt
When these three align, a candidate usually crosses the 50% +1 requirement under the Constitution of Zambia.
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⚠️ The Early Warning Sign in Zambian Politics
Another consistent pattern has emerged:
👉 Since 1991, ruling parties that eventually lost power first lost political dominance in Lusaka and the Copperbelt before losing the presidency.
These two regions often act as Zambia’s political barometer.
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🔮 Looking Ahead to 2026
With voter registration increasing, the likely road to State House will require:
• About 2.6 – 2.8 million votes
• Major victories in Lusaka and the Copperbelt
• A dependable regional vote bank
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📌 In simple terms:
A stronghold builds your base.
Lusaka gives you momentum.
The Copperbelt delivers the presidency.
🇿🇲 Politics is local… but victory is national.
Antonio Mourinho Mwanza
13 – 03 – 26