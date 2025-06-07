The People Are Silent, But Not Asleep: A Warning to Those Who Govern- Linda Banks

#banabaabo- The People Are Silent, But Not Asleep: A Warning to Those Who Govern



By Linda Banks



The man is gone, death has done what politics could not. It has silenced him but legacy is not so easily buried. Legacy lingers, It seeps into the soil, into memory, into the collective bloodstream of a people still coming to terms with loss. And when that legacy belongs to a former Head of State, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Zambia’s sixth Republican President, it demands pause. It demands respect.





Instead, we are seeing something sinister.



At a time when grief ought to unify us, even if briefly, those in power have chosen propaganda over propriety. Bitter commentary, unrestrained insinuations, and veiled attacks have been thrown into the public square while citizens still lay wreaths and sing solemn songs. Is this the Zambia we fought for?





The UPND government, once seen as a breath of fresh air, must now confront the hard truth. Power has changed them. Or perhaps it has simply revealed them. They are forgetting the very people who carried them into office with ballots of hope. And if they are not careful, they will awaken something they cannot contain.





Let this be clear, this is not about Dr. Lungu’s political record. The man is no longer here to defend or explain himself. This is about what his death revealed. A country quietly seething. A people holding their tongues, but not their judgment. A ground that is restless.





The orchestrated narratives being pushed now, allegations recycled and spoken louder simply because the man cannot speak back, reveal desperation, not dominance. If the ruling party believes that their hold on power can be secured by tarnishing the legacy of the deceased, then they understand neither power nor the Zambian psyche.





Even if you disagreed with him, Dr. Lungu was a father, a statesman, and a leader to many. For thousands, his leadership, flawed or not, symbolised stability. To speak ill of him now, to inject venom into a moment of national mourning, is not strategy. It is self-sabotage.





And here is the irony. Had the UPND not feared his influence in death, they would not be trying so hard to erase his memory even before his body is buried. But legacy does not obey propaganda. It lives in people’s lived experiences. It lives in markets, in churches, in compounds where citizens weigh who remembered them when it counted and who merely posted tweets.





The Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act may silence some. But it cannot jail resentment. It cannot jail the grief-tinged anger of a mother who remembers being able to afford mealie meal under another regime. It cannot mute the disillusionment of youth who were promised jobs but are now hustling airtime and maize in the scorching sun.





This is the problem with deceptive governance. It assumes that silence equals satisfaction. But Zambians have always been a quiet storm. They do not riot. They vote. They do not scream. They remember. And when that time comes, no law, no lie, and no cyber brigade will be enough.





If the UPND still values its credibility, let them recalibrate. Let them show leadership, not through eulogies but through restraint. Not through narratives but through nation building. At the very least, let them pretend to walk in the spirit of UBuntu. For the sake of peace. For the sake of their own survival.





Because when politics loses its humanity, history takes over. We are inking history, and posterity will judge you harshly if you don’t change trajectory.



Dear readers, epo mpelele.