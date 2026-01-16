THE PEOPLE Vs HH-UPND: ZAMBIA IS NOT TANZANIA- Saviour Chishimba

THE PEOPLE Vs HH-UPND: ZAMBIA IS NOT TANZANIA



A very successful former President once told me, “As President, don’t touch these three things. 1…, 2…, and 3… If you touch these, no matter how hard you try to manipulate the system, you can never win a general election”. HH and UPND touched the 3 things right in year one of rising to power and they have touched on even more very important untouchables.





When I was at the funeral of Dr. Peter Magande Z”L, I met with a former minister of justice who is also a Learned Counsel and veteran politician and we discussed at length how the current regime is going about state management. We also spoke about what needed to be done by 2025 because every positive development in an election year is viewed as “vote buying” electioneering.





It’s easier for a ruling party to manipulate a bye election in a rural area, but even then it does not mean that such victory is a sign of strength and likelihood of success in a general election. Incumbency is not defended by words, but rather by results on the ground. The economy should work at household levels. The praise should come from the grassroots and not the Telegraph newspaper in UK. Self praise is also not good for a hungry and angry population.





The days of the UPND in government are numbered. Make no mistake, the people on the ground are the real opposition and they are very clear about who must be voted out in August 2026. At parliamentary level, don’t even mention it. The people are only waiting for whoever will show leadership at Presidential level for them to vote for him/her – the race is still open.





The infamous Bill no. 7 (now an Act) which was arrogantly advanced with a view to increasing seats in UPND strongholds under the impression that winning the presidency is a done deal, will shock the UPND. The Act will be used against HH in ways never before seen in the history of Zambia, especially if whoever among us shall be elected as president takes the route of “pay back” as has been the practice in Zambia.





To make matters worse, HH has distanced himself from the real faces of the UPND, the men and woman who went into the political trenches to fight against the corrupt and brutal PF regime. The same people who ate in MMD and some even in PF have key ministerial positions in government and the UPND party machinery. The real UPND are suffering together with the ordinary citizens.





UPND in its current state does not have proper politicians and advisors. It’s the weakest government since 1964. So far all the actions of the UPND, including the baseless persecution of the Catholic Church are showing that they are begging to be kicked out of power in the coming elections.



Saviour Chishimba

President

UPP