THE PERSON WHO SHOULD BE ELECTED PF PRESIDENT

Maurice Banda has given guidance as to what characteristics members of PF should consider in voting for the party president.

The PF will today close nominations for those aspiring to contest the presidency of the former ruling party.

Five candidates yesterday filed in their nominations and four expected to file in this afternoon.

Here is Banda’s take to members as people jostle for the party top position:

As much as we are debating our internal democratic choices on who to lead our mighty PF, let’s also put our focus on how the public may react to the candidate who will emerge the winner , the public’s voice towards our candidate will have a great effects to the future of our party.

The quality of our president must poses amongst a few aspects as follows;

The president with no questionable standing with the people.

-The one who is fearless and will be able to stand pressure from the ruling party.

-The one who is fearless and will be able to stand pressure from the ruling party. The president who is going to strive to bringing peace,unity love within our party.

The president who has stable vision and is determined to lead our mighty PF to victory.

We need the president who is not going to be intimidated and dance to the tunes of upnd .

We need the strongest man where Zambia’s political field is concerned.

-We need a president who has the signs of uniting the party together and will be willing to come into terms fast and quickly be ready to bring everyone on board and encourage reconciliation so we plan how we will dislodge the upnd.

Note;

As a party , we are all required to practice and embrace peace, love, unity , forgiveness amongst ourselves and we are further required to continue doing the party mobilization and work hard because this is the best time to work hard and make sure we continue growing our party. Let’s all remember how our party founding fathers under the able leadership of our Late Republican President Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata mhsrp, he never rested even the period of one week but he continued campaigning throughout. Let’s all emulate that because it worked for us.

May the Almighty God bless the Patriotic Front family as we plan to solidify our party.

I submit.

Maurice Banda,

Party Rebranding and mobilization member.