THE PF BITTERNESS AND HYPOCRISY IN WHATSAPP GROUPS IS ALARMING!

By Patrick Samwimbila

Today I was removed from a WhatsApp group called ZAMAC for merely posting the name MOPANI hahahaha. This group is portrayed as a nonpartisan WhatsApp group to try and blindfold people as they add you when actually the group is a PF propaganda space. They post too much propaganda against President HH and the UPND and they want everyone in the group to clap, and any member with divergent views or anyone who tries to challenge their propaganda with facts is attacked, insulted, threatened or actually removed from the group.

The bitterness is so clear in the manner they debate, the material they post everyday, the way they are agitated by people expressing divergent views and challenging their schemes of trying to paint government black. The hypocrisy is clear in their undemocratic tendencies; they are so loud when claiming there is shrinking democratic space but their dictatorship in the blog is so alarming, shame! They want to beat the drum, dance and clap for themselves unchallenged. Awe MUKWAI, we will not be silenced!

In proper and functional democracy, when Government or the President does something that benefits the people and the nation as a whole, there is nothing wrong to praise or commend even if you are in the opposition. Let’s give praise where it’s due! On unlocking Mopani, we say well done and congratulations Mr President.