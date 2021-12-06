



By Larry Mweetwa

THE PF EVIL UNFAIR DISBURSEMENT OF NATIONAL CAKE WILL FOR GENERATIONS AFFECT PEOPLE FROM ZAMBEZI

Zambezi river starts from North western into western, central and into Southern provinces and Kariba Dam.

Lungu and PF were so evil and criminal. There was a deliberate planned evil move to weaken economic growth of people from Zambezi region and the new dawn government should not think all provinces are at similar economic growth and economic level so in the name of unity they should do things equally! NO these criminals under LUNGU were so heartless and never cared about what people from Zambezi corridor will feel or say but publicly practiced favouritism.

Here is my justification:

During the youth empowerment program where youths got tankers and buses: Tell me! How many tankers or buses were given to youths In kivuku or kabwitutu in Kasempa, Or simunzele in southern province or in Nalikwanda.

Is lusaka the only province with youths, were there no youths in UPND and only PF had Youths? What criteria was used to select who should get the tankers and buses?

So it was easy to give youths in Kasama tankers and buses and Choma Nothing?

Lungu decided to give musicians money: other than the Dununa reverse singers, which musician in southern province or kwa bulozi or kalubale was given money? In their insatiable appetite for dominance, Lungu and his PF clique decided to go build 3 government universities in their regions e.g Makasa and Muzindo universities and because these universities were not informed by strategy or rationality they even introduced courses which don’t even make sense and making it impossible to recruit. This was done at the expense of regions such as north western province which is right now the cash cow for the county but all what these mafias did was visiyeni vikalubale and ba kaonde nivo pwalala. Southern province despite having a town which was once the capital city of Zambia has no university or a serious college supported by the government. Lungu and PF were so evil, Under FISP, farmers from Zambezi were being given 3 bags of fertiliser and those from Muchinga corridor nkobatimi akulima they were given 7 bags each. Yes we want to unite but let’s look at history in order to make right decisions.

So what we are saying is that these other regions which were sponsored by PF will forever have a competitive advantage over others. We need to do an economic audit or analysis and deliberate develop policy shift to balance up things in order to match with our brothers from Muchinga corridor.

Ok people let’s have a healthy conversation! No tribalism here! How do you feel ayii?