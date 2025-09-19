THE PF GOVERNMENT WILL INVESTIGATE WHERE HH GOT THE MONEY TO EMPLOY 30,000 TEACHERS – MABUMBA.





Former General Education Minister in PF Government has condemned the recruitment of over 30,000 teachers by UPND Government.

Addresing PF sympathisers in Mwansabombwe, Luapula Province yesterday, Hon David Mabumba said he is surprised that many Zambians are happy with the recruitment instead of digging deeper to find out where ‘HH’ got the money to employ that large numbers of teachers.

“We shall investigate this issue to its conclusive end when we bounce back in 2026 and Iam afraid, some (teachers) will be retrenched. Instead of recruiting 2,840 teachers, he recruites 30,800 just to make a name. This is unacceptable. He will be forced to tell us he got the money once we bounce back!”



