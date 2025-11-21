THE POLITICS AT THE MINISTRY OF ENERGY ARE FAILING YOU, MR. PRESIDENT- Sikaile C. Sikaile

THE POLITICS AT THE MINISTRY OF ENERGY ARE FAILING YOU, MR. PRESIDENT





The energy sector is one of the most critical pillars of a thriving economy. It requires careful oversight from higher offices, especially the Presidency, to ensure stability and growth.





Mr. President, given the importance of this issue and after making several attempts to engage the Ministry of Energy, I have decided to bring to your attention that the internal politics within the ministry do not reflect your public commitments to cost-reflective pricing and efficiency.





From an international public policy perspective, the situation in our energy sector is deeply concerning. Across the world from the United States to the European Union, and even within regional blocs like SADC energy governance is anchored on transparency, competitive markets, and diversification of suppliers to protect citizens from artificial shortages and price manipulation.

Modern energy policy discourages monopolies and promotes open procurement systems to ensure affordability, supply security, and resilience. When government institutions block competitive local suppliers and allow a few actors to dominate the market, it undermines these globally accepted principles and exposes the country to economic vulnerability. Zambia cannot compete in a globalized economy if our energy sector is captured by narrow interests instead of being guided by international best practices in efficiency, fairness, and accountability.I am surprised that some locally owned companies who have gone the extra mile and even offered the government lower prices for essential commodities continue to be blocked. I have been approached by these companies multiple times, and I fail to understand how suppliers who offer higher prices and contribute to shortages are the ones being favored. What have they done to hold the country, and your government, to ransom?

I am surprised that some locally owned companies who have gone the extra mile and even offered the government lower prices for essential commodities continue to be blocked. I have been approached by these companies multiple times, and I fail to understand how suppliers who offer higher prices and contribute to shortages are the ones being favored. What have they done to hold the country, and your government, to ransom?





You need to intervene in the politics currently at play within the Ministry of Energy. Many businesses have suffered significant losses due to the challenges in our energy sector.





Why should a few individuals monopolize and control access to supply pipelines, especially when they are failing to meet the country’s demand?





This is a crucial moment, and such matters should neither be tolerated nor overlooked, Mr. President. I urge you to pay close attention and intervene in what is happening within the Ministry of Energy.





As I speak, the local company I referred to is fully ready to supply the commodity at a more reasonable price. So I ask: What is the true interest of those who continue to purchase the commodity at a higher cost? Do they care about the struggles of ordinary citizens whom you vowed to defend and for whom you promised to create a conducive business environment?



I submit respectfully,

Sikaile C. Sikaile

Independent Aspiring MP, Katombola Constituency 2026