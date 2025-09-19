THE PRESIDENT MEANS WELL, BUT HERE IS A PERSONAL EXPERIENCE OF HOW INDIVIDUALS CAN SABOTAGE HIM.





ALL THE MEDICATION IS THERE AT CHOMA HOSPITAL, BUT THEY COULDN’T GIVE HER.



By Clayson Hamasaka



My mother is a passionate supporter of President Hakainde Hichilema. Since his opposition days, the old lady has never tolerated anyone attacking him in her presence.





A day before the President’s address to Parliament, she phoned from the village in Mbabala, Choma, proudly declaring: “I will be watching the address on TV.”





Unfortunately, on the day of the address, she collapsed. At first, relatives thought it was one of her recurring conditions, so they didn’t inform us immediately. By Monday, I received an urgent message: “Your mother is dying here.” I quickly made arrangements to evacuate her to the nearest health facility.





At Mbabala Clinic, there were no medicines available. Staff referred her to Choma General Hospital and my relatives requested transport money, which I sent. She was admitted, tested, and later discharged with a pile of prescriptions.





To my shock, I was told the family had accumulated a huge pharmacy bill because the hospital “had no medicines.” As a government official, this statement disturbed me, not just because it involved my mother, but because there may be many ordinary, vulnerable Zambians facing the same ordeal daily.





I therefoee escalated the matter to Lusaka headquarters. Hours later, I was informed that contrary to what my mother had been told, Choma Hospital had ample medicines, including what she needed. When I pressed further on why she had not been given the required drugs, I was met with flimsy, inconsistent excuses.





This incident revealed a deeper problem: how many citizens are deliberately denied free medication by individuals who are either corrupt or intent on sabotaging government efforts?





It is clear that certain elements are working to undermine the government’s good intentions to serve the people. Their actions may even be politically motivated.





When faced with such conduct, I urge citizens not to remain silent. Report to the authorities like I did. Let us expose and root out those sabotaging the welfare of Zambians.