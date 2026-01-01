The President Who Has Never Taken a Working Holiday in Mfuwe Touches Down in Choma Today





By Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo-LLB



President Hakainde Hichilema today arrived in Choma District to begin his 10 days working holiday in Southern Province, once again highlighting a leadership style that places work and development above luxury.





Unlike previous presidents who often used Mfuwe or Chichele lodges for working holidays, President Hichilema consistently chooses Choma, where his time is spent inspecting and developing his farming business.





While, it is also true that President Hichilema has visited the Luangwa Valley areas in the past, these visits have mainly been for official duties only. He has attended traditional and cultural events, such as the N'cwala Ceremony, and undertaken other government-related assignments. There is no record of him taking a working holiday in Mfuwe, reinforcing the view that his visits there are strictly official and not for leisure.





In Choma, the President’s working holiday centres on practical activity. He uses this period to monitor physical progress at his farms, assess development plans, and ensure that productivity remains a priority. This approach reflects his broader belief that agriculture and hard work are key drivers of national development and economic stability.





Upon his arrival, President Hichilema took time to interact with residents and supporters who gathered to welcome him. He encouraged Zambians to remain hopeful and patient, assuring them that the country is on the right path and that ongoing reforms will continue to produce positive results for the nation.





The President also expressed appreciation to Members of Parliament for passing the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025, which has since become law. He noted that the constitutional changes are meant to expand representation and strengthen inclusive democracy, ensuring that more voices are heard in national decision-making.





It is also believed that during the 10 days visit, President Hichilema is expected to meet traditional leaders, community members, and other stakeholders to discuss local priorities and government programmes. For many Zambians, this working holiday sends a clear message, leadership is about example, discipline, and service, and national progress is built through consistent work rather than comfort.