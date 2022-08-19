Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe





Mr President are you a Puppet for the West?

THE PRESIDENT’S INTERVIEW ON HOT FM

Its a breath of fresh air to have a President answer tough questions and being held accountable by the public. Zambia you are a blessed nation and may God richly continue blessing our President HH. I can write pages on the good things he said for a week; However, ours is not to praise but critic kabili insala. Praise singers will cover the singing side.

The interview started on a slow note with questions about his personal life to make him feel comfortable. But the questions that followed caught him off guard to be fair. “Have you declared interest in your companies and who is running them?” He refused that he has not done so and down played the issue like it’s not important. This is ethically wrong by all governance levels bordering on “corruption”, it’s a thin line to walk. He has worked with audit firms, he knows it’s wrong. How can a President be running companies? He has inside information. This is wrong ..

The follow up question was also not answered to my gratification. “Mr President why have you not declared your assets to the public?” In no exact terms he said he has declared and it’s not his job to make them public, but we should get interested. This again sounded untruthful to me because it has not been made public even after asking for it for over a year now.

He furthermore encouraged people that are being called by ACC about their properties, to simply comply and answer and not cause a fuse. But he never used to do that himself, he would go with a rally.

Hope Chishala was on fire today and un apologitic, she grilled the President on Gill Mills and state capture. Sorry but here the President was allover the place and almost turned emotional. “What’s the relationship” she insisted but he kept giving examples of friendship. This is worrying. The follow up question was brutal…ARE YOU A PUPPET?

Then came the voice notes, the chaps were basically praising and requesting . The other thing that interested me, was for the President to acknowledge PF works he has been commissioning. He refused to acknowledge their works but attributed it to government , yet was just praising himself and the UPND for what they have done in less than a year

The issue of Mumbi Phiri did not come out very well though he had a point. Especally that he is the President and now we have a court date. It can be debated as to whether now Mumbi Phiri can receive a fair trial.

To end on a lighter note, the President claimed he had finished load shedding and made the mistake of asking Hope if she experiences loading shedding …. She answered that she is still experiences load shedding. Lol it was abit awkward

It’s was an exciting interview and we will continue digesting it. It was a champions league match, the interviewers lived up to our expectations for it’s not easy to interview the President. For the President this is probably his best interview ever and he should continue facing tough questions, we leave it to praise team.

God bless Zambia God Bless our President.

