THE PROLONGED DELAY IN THE BURIAL OF EDGAR LUNGU HAS DISTURBED THE SPIRITS OF HIS FAMILY — ARCHBISHOP CHAMA



By:Thomas Afroman Mwale



Kasama Catholic Archbishop Ignatius Chama has described the ongoing burial impasse involving the late former President Edgar Lungu’s remains as embarrassing, saying the 10-month delay has disturbed the spirits of the Lungu family.





Archbishop Chama said Zambians have been troubled by the latest developments surrounding the mortal remains of the former Head of State, calling for timely negotiations grounded in sincerity and truth to ensure that Mr Lungu is laid to rest.





He questioned whether the Zambian Government’s confirmation of the exact cause of Mr Lungu’s death and revelations that the family has the remains in their custody could help bring the matter to a logical conclusion.





Speaking during his weekly Voice of the Shepherd radio programme, the Archbishop noted that government justification for taking the matter to the South African court was meant to enable negotiations over burial and funeral proceedings questioning why the matter has continued without concrete progress between the two parties.





Archbishop Chama has since urged Zambians to pray for both the Lungu family and the Government to find a solution regarding the burial of Mr Lungu, who once served the country as Republican President.





His remarks come after South Africa’s Pretoria High Court set Thursday, 30th April 2026, to hear the matter concerning the custody of the former President’s remains.

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