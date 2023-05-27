THE PROPERTIES YOU HAVE SEIZED ARE MINE, THEY BELONG TO ME- HON MUSUKWA TELLS DEC.

………as he challenges the action by the Law Enforcement agencies to seize his properties in the High Court.

Lusaka……. Saturday, 27 May 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Former Minister of Mines Richard Musukwa has blasted the law Enforcement Agencies for illegally Seizing property he legitimately acquired.

Hon Musukwa whose work has spanned for over 30 years as a Teacher, Trade Unionist, Miner Deputy Minister, Government Chief Whip and Minister of Mines has described the illegal Search and Seizure of his Properties as a shameless undertaking.

Speaking to the media today, Hon Musukwa said he was already a successful businessman before he joined Politics in 2011.

“They want to intimidate us through these unwarranted harassments. I have a working span of over 30 years. From being a teacher, trade unionist. This is a shameless undertaking; it is the property I have developed overtime. And I am surprised that it is seized. My properties that I acquired before I joined politics. Being an Opposition politician is a crime under this regime,” he said.

And Hon Musukwa has since petitioned the actions by the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC in the High Court for seizing his property without due process of the law.

“I would like to find out the intention of the law enforcement agencies which cannot follow simple procedure as way of sending call out and ask on issues which they do not have substance. The law is very clear that suspects must be given chance to tell their side of the story. This is the matter we have presented in the high court,” he said.

He said the Propensity by Government to abuse the law enforcement agencies is unbelievable in their quest to project a narrative that PF was run by criminals.

Hon Musukwa said there is need to apply some common sense when sent to perform an illegality like the one done by the law enforcement agencies.

“I have a record, from my working days in 1994 I bought my first plot, developed it into a house and slowly expanded it into a lodge way before I joined Politics in 2011. This is a property I developed overtime, and I am surprised it is the property they have seized, the House I reside in Chililabombwe, I built it myself in 2002 …….. You cannot intimidate Zambians, you should be working on improving the livelihood of the people,” he said.

He said the only offence he has committed for the irregular seizure is his commitment to the Patriotic Front Party.

The Former Mines Minster said it is sad that the law enforcement agencies have even seized the vehicles he got from parliament and those which belong to his companies.

“I have owned Vehicles in the past, even when I was a teacher I owned cars, they are mine. Most of the vehicles which they have got, some of the vehicles belong to my companies. Seriously, at my platform I cannot fail to buy these cars, they are mine. Among the Vehicles, are the ones I got from Parliament, the GX……. I have owned vehicles in the past, even when I was a teacher, I owned cars, I have developed them from nothing. some of the vehicles which they got belong to my companies.…….,” he said.

Hon Musukwa has cautioned the law enforcement agencies against abusing his relatives and family.

“They were behaving like cadres, they even seized vehicles at my sister’s place. Deal with me, don’t abuse relatives and my family. It is me in the political space, and I signed for it,” he said.