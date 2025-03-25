THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS OF THE CYBER SECURITY BILL, 2024 (N.A.B. 29/2024) AND THE CYBER CRIMES BILL, 2024 (N.A.B. 30/2024)



The Ministry of Technology and Science represented by the Permanent Secretary Eng Dr Brilliant Habeeenzu and his counterpart from the Ministry of Home Affairs Mr Dickson Matembo have briefed the media regarding the collaborative efforts undertaken after the deferment and subsequent review of the Cyber Security Bill, N.A.B. No. 29 of 2024 and the Cyber Crimes Bill, N.A.B No. 30 of 2024.

The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema deferred both Bills to allow broader engagement with civil society, human rights defenders, and media stakeholders. Throughout this process, the Government prioritized inclusive dialogue and transparent discussions, incorporating the valuable insights shared by various interest groups. As a result, 98% of the concerns raised have been resolved to the satisfaction of all key stakeholders involved.



The Civil Society Organizations had earlier expressed concerns over the introduction in Parliament of the Cyber Security Bill, N.A.B. No. 29 of 2024 and the Cyber Crimes Bill, N.A.B No. 30 of 2024, stating that the Bills were unconstitutional and infringed on human rights. The Civil Society Organizations were particularly concerned about the way certain provisions in the Bills were drafted, as they were of the view that the provisions lacked clarity.



To address these concerns, Government constituted a Technical Committee comprising representation from Government and Civil Society. The Technical Committee proceeded to convene three (3) meetings on 26th February 2025, 10th March, 2025 and 11th March, 2025 to discuss solutions to the concerns raised by the Civil Society Organizations.



Subsequently, measures were taken to accommodate broader consultations with civil society groups, human rights bodies, and press freedom stakeholders, culminating in near-unanimous agreement on the proposed legislative framework. These focused consultations were in addition to the wide consultations that Government undertook in 2022 and 2024 with stakeholders during the review process of the Cyber Security and Cybercrimes Act No. 2 of 2021.



Following the consultations, eight clauses in the Bills were amended to streamline reporting timelines, refine oversight mechanisms for interception of devices, and ensure penalties and procedures balance national security with individual freedoms.

Based on these revisions, civil society groups and other stakeholders have endorsed the Bills for resubmission to Parliament. This collective support attests to the shared commitment to uphold human rights, press freedom, and national cyber resilience.



Once enacted, the Ministry of Technology and Science and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security will collaborate closely with all stakeholders including the civil society organizations to roll out public education initiatives, ensuring that Zambians are well-informed about both their rights and responsibilities under the revised legislation. Furthermore, the Ministry of Technology and Science remains open to ongoing dialogue, recognizing that technological advancements may necessitate periodic updates to these laws.

The improved Bills embody the spirit of inclusive governance striking a careful balance between robust cyber security measures and respect for civil liberties.



Dr Habeenzu thanked all participants in this process for their unwavering dedication and emphasized that all stakeholders will ensure that this vital legislation serves the best interests of Zambia and safeguards the rights of all in the digital era. Government will endeavor to promote constructive dialogue and remain committed to open dialogue and extensive engagements with all stakeholders who are affected by the legislative reforms and legal decisions. Going forward, Government will extend consultations to stakeholders during the process of promulgating the Statutory Instruments that will operationalize the two (2) laws.



In this regard, Government has issued a Notice of Amendments to Parliament to incorporate all the issues which were raised by Civil Society and stakeholders. Government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema will continue promoting inclusiveness and transparency to promote the development of laws that respond to the aspiration of the Zambian people.