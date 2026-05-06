THE PUBLIC GATHERING BILL, 2026



The Public Gathering Bill, 2026 is not the final document. It will processes before it becomes law to repeal and replace the Public Order Act of 1955. To avoid a situation where the public is made to believe that it is the final document, here is the process this Bill is undergoing at Parliament.





1. First Reading (Already Completed)



The Bill is formally introduced in the National Assembly of Zambia.



At this stage, there is no debate, it is simply published and made available for scrutiny.





2. Second Reading (Policy Debate Stage)



Members of Parliament debate the principles and policy objectives of the Bill.



• This is where the overall intent, such as protecting freedom of assembly while maintaining public order, is examined.



• A vote is taken. If passed, the Bill proceeds to Committee Stage.





3. Committee Stage (Current Stage)



This is the most critical and technical phase of the process.



• The Bill is referred to a relevant Parliamentary Committee (Committee on Legal Affairs and Governance).





• Stakeholders (civil society, legal experts, political parties, police, citizens) make written and oral submissions.



What happens to recommendations?



The Committee analyses all submissions and identifies:





• Problematic clauses

• Gaps in rights protection

• Risks of abuse (e.g., excessive police discretion)



Based on this, the Committee prepares a Report with:





• Recommendations (policy-level concerns)

• Proposed amendments (specific wording changes to clauses)



These amendments can include:



• Replacing a permission regime with a notification system

• Narrowing or clearly defining police powers

• Adding accountability mechanisms (e.g., written reasons for not allowing a gathering to proceed)

• Strengthening remedies for unlawful interference





4. Consideration Stage (Clause-by-Clause Review)



Parliament now sits as a Committee of the Whole House.



• Each clause of the Bill is examined line by line.





MPs debate and vote on:



• Committee recommendations

• Individual MPs’ proposed amendments



At this stage, amendments are formally inserted, modified, or rejected.





5. Third Reading



• The final version of the Bill (as amended) is presented.

• Debate is limited, focus is on whether the House should adopt the Bill in its final form.

• A final vote is taken.





6. Presidential Assent



If passed, the Bill is sent to the President of Zambia for assent.



• Once signed, it becomes law and replaces the Public Order Act.

• If not assented to, it may be referred back to Parliament.





Appeal to stakeholders:



This Bill affects all citizens as it touches on human rights, in particular Article 21 of the Constitution of Zambia.



Experts, Political parties, Civil Society, Citizens in their individual capacities, among others have the right to make submissions, including written submissions to ensure the Bill does not subtract from the rights of citizens across the board.





By:



Hon Sunday Chanda – MP

Vice Chairperson

Committee on Legal Affairs, Human Rights and Governance,

National Assembly of Zambia