By Chishala Kateka

THE PURPORTED UPND LETTER ON THE POLICE SERVICE RECRUITMENT OF 4,000 PERSONS





There is a letter purportedly authored by the UPND Secretary General, Mr Imenda, in which he is directing their districts to submit 20 names to the District Chairpersons and ultimately to himself.





These names relate to recruitment of 4,000 recruits by Zambia Police.



If this letter is genuine and not fake, then SG should withdraw it immediately in the interest of the nation. A few things come to mind here. We have not the UPND denouncing this letter. Anyway!!





New Heritage Party has consistently been on record to the effect that running this country on sectarian lines will not be of benefit to the country.





1. Are those UPND cadres the best possible candidates that Zambia Police should recruit?



2. Does it mean that young people, other than those in the UPND, are not entitled to jobs?





3. This approach to governance is what keeps us in a perpetual poverty bondage as decisions are not based on the right developmental fundamentals, but on other considerations such as this.





4. One wonders – why only UPND recruits? Are we (again) only preparing for further mingalatos at election time?