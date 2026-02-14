By Chishala Kateka
THE PURPORTED UPND LETTER ON THE POLICE SERVICE RECRUITMENT OF 4,000 PERSONS
There is a letter purportedly authored by the UPND Secretary General, Mr Imenda, in which he is directing their districts to submit 20 names to the District Chairpersons and ultimately to himself.
These names relate to recruitment of 4,000 recruits by Zambia Police.
If this letter is genuine and not fake, then SG should withdraw it immediately in the interest of the nation. A few things come to mind here. We have not the UPND denouncing this letter. Anyway!!
New Heritage Party has consistently been on record to the effect that running this country on sectarian lines will not be of benefit to the country.
1. Are those UPND cadres the best possible candidates that Zambia Police should recruit?
2. Does it mean that young people, other than those in the UPND, are not entitled to jobs?
3. This approach to governance is what keeps us in a perpetual poverty bondage as decisions are not based on the right developmental fundamentals, but on other considerations such as this.
4. One wonders – why only UPND recruits? Are we (again) only preparing for further mingalatos at election time?
The woman that reacts as opposed to be proactive. In the age of AI and the statement issued by the Minister of Home Affairs.
Do your dual diligence before you make statements on fake letters doing the rounds.
Kateka you worked at the highest level on corporate entities….such a statement without adequate verification shows that amano ya ba Lungu na mu komboni pervade you and your party.
The Minister said no recuritments have been made or will be made until the Ministry of Finance gives a go ahead. Why then would UPND SG write a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs? Beside it forms a paper trial that becomes evidence. Naiviety at its best. This is just the work of your fellow oppositionist who have nothing better to offer but gorilla tactics that have no place among us this is why we rubbish people like Mmembe, Ngwira and the Lubinda SG. Follow their outbursts and you will see that their personality traits point to such attributes.