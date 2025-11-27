 THE PUTIN-TRUMP BACKCHANNEL LEAK: A 5-MINUTE CALL THAT REWIRES THE TRUMP–PUTIN GAME

Bloomberg drops 2 bombshell call transcripts – and instead of denying, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov basically shrugs: “Someone is leaking, someone is listening, but not the Russian side.”

In other words: “We’re not saying it’s fake. We’re saying it’s inconvenient.”

Let’s dig in.

Here’s the raw meat straight from the leaked logs:

Putin’s inner circle strategizing how to launder a peace plan through the U.S.

Putin’s Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev:

“We’ll make this paper from our position… I’ll informally pass it along… making it clear it’s all informal.”

Ushakov worries the U.S. might twist it:

“They might not take and say that it was agreed with us. That’s what I’m afraid of.”

Dmitriev promises loyalty:

“I’ll say it exactly as you say it, word for word.”

This is not diplomatic language. This is operations language – precise phrasing, message discipline, plausible deniability.

Witkoff advising how Trump should pitch peace to Putin

Steve Witkoff tells Ushakov Trump should open with flattery:

“You respect that he is a man of peace… you’re really glad to have seen it happen.”

Then he floats the real ask:

“If we can get the Russia-Ukraine thing solved, everybody will be jumping for joy.”

Ushakov, laughing:

“You need to solve only one problem… the Russian-Ukrainian war.”

The vibe:

2 governments preparing a peace pitch like it’s a joint press release – and now the whole thing is on the front page.

Most likely scenario:

The calls are authentic. The leak was not accidental.

Russia can truthfully say “we didn’t leak it” – because leaks often come from 3rd countries monitoring the calls (Gulf states? Israel? Even friendly intel services?).

And Moscow knows exactly how to weaponize a leak it didn’t technically release.

One thing is certain:

After this leak, any Trump-Putin conversation on Ukraine is now freighted with the question no one can unsee –

Who’s really writing the peace plan?

Source: Bloomberg

Media: Sky News, Reuters, POLITICO