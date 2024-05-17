THE REAL OPPOSITION ARE THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE WHO WILL SPEAK THROUGH THE BALLOT

By Simon Mulenga Mwila

The use of police to intimidate political opponents has never helped those that try to use them!

UNIP tried it, MMD tried it, PF tried it and now UPND is trying it! All those who have tried to use the police to remain in power have failed!

This form of political repression and violation of human rights takes them nowhere!

2026 is fast approaching, the economy is bitting, load shedding is unreasonable, cost of living is high! The real opposition are the Zambian People who will speak through the ballot come 2026! Nipano tuli 🚶🏿‍♂️