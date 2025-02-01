The Real Problem Isn’t the Police—It’s the Weakness of the Powers That Be- Ephraim Shakafuswa

The Real Problem Isn’t the Police—It’s the Weakness of the Powers That Be



Laura Miti’s razor-sharp response to the arrest of four people for daring to ask about the president’s health isn’t just a moment of brilliant wit—it’s a damning indictment of a system so insecure that it criminalizes curiosity. Let’s be clear: the police are just the foot soldiers in this circus. The real issue lies with the powers that be—a leadership so fragile, so paranoid, that it feels threatened by mere whispers and questions. This isn’t strength—it’s cowardice dressed up as authority.



Miti’s mockery cuts straight to the heart of the absurdity. Her comparison to those other leaders isn’t just a clever dig—it’s a brutal reminder of how far the powers that be have fallen. When a government starts arresting people for asking about the president’s health, it’s not projecting power; it’s exposing its own crippling insecurities. What kind of leadership feels the need to silence even the most basic inquiries? The kind that knows it’s standing on quicksand.





And let’s talk about the police spokesman’s statement, which Miti hilariously rips apart. The idea that the president’s health status could be “proven in a court of law to not exist” is so laughably absurd that it feels like a bad sketch. But this isn’t comedy—it’s a chilling example of how far the powers that be will go to fabricate threats and justify their overreach. By turning the president’s health into a legal battleground, they’re not protecting him—they’re admitting that even the slightest scrutiny could shatter their carefully constructed illusion of control.





Miti’s laughter isn’t just about the ridiculousness of the charges; it’s a direct challenge to the legitimacy of the powers that be. When institutions meant to maintain order are reduced to chasing shadows and silencing harmless questions, they become a joke. And the leadership that directs them? Even more of one.





This isn’t about law enforcement—it’s about a leadership so weak, so terrified of accountability, that it weaponizes the police to crush even the faintest hint of dissent. But here’s the thing: you can’t arrest your way out of insecurity. Every heavy-handed action, every absurd charge, only exposes the cracks in the regime’s foundation.





Laura Miti’s response is a wake-up call. The powers that be and their desperation to control the narrative isn’t a sign of strength—it’s a confession of weakness. And the more they try to silence questions, the louder those questions will become. Because in the end, you can’t jail curiosity, and you can’t legislate loyalty. All you can do is reveal how scared you really are.





And that’s the real joke here—not the police, not the charges, but the pitiful, trembling hands of the powers that be pulling the strings.



Ephraim Shakafuswa

Member – Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders