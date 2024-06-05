THE REAL REASON WHY APOSTLE DAN PULE WAS ARRESTED…. His arrest is a message to the larger Zambian Church planning to host UKA – Silavwe Jackson

THE REAL REASON WHY APOSTLE DAN PULE WAS ARRESTED

…. His arrest is a message to the larger Zambian Church planning to host UKA.

04/06/24

At 70 years of age Apostle Dan Pule has served our Nation Zambia politically, spiritually and in business. Served as Minister and Deputy Minister in Dr. Chiluba’s Government.

Apart from politics, Apostle Dan Pule has been been one of the senior pentecostal and evangelical leading figures in the Nation of Zambia. Presiding over Dunamis Miracles Church as a senior pastor for years.

Apostle Pule is also a steady business man, having been one of the earliest Zambians to open an accounting firm when it was not common for locals to do so. Yes his personal life is not without controversy. He is not a saint.

From his long, blessed life there’s no doubt that Apostle Pule is a patriot, a man who loves this country with everything in him. It defies common sense that such a man can be charged with inciting tribal war and espionage.

THEN, WHAT IS THE REAL REASON APOSTLE PULE WAS ARRESTED?

It’s because Apostle Pule hosted a special prayer service for the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA on Sunday, 19th May, 2024 and in UKA there’s the former President of Zambia, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The motive of arresting Apostle Pule is the same one when a Police Inspector entered Bishop Clement Mulenga’s office in Kabwe to tell President Lungu to stop the meeting.

It is the same motive that stopped the Mandevu rally by armed Zambia Police accompanied by panga/machete wielding UPND cadres.

It is the same motive that made the UPND cadres to go to DEC and sing songs full of insults targeting President Lungu in full view of armed Zambia Police.

It is the same motive that made the police command to deploy 2 Toyota land cruisers and UPND cadres when it was rumoured that the former President was going to take his wife, Mama Esther Lungu to matebeto market in thornpark on her birthday

It’s because Apostle Pule belongs to the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA where the former President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is alliance partner.

In the mind of President Hichilema, UPND and their supporters, UKA leaders and members are less Zambian who have no rights whatsoever in their own Country.

To them everything UPND is right and anything critical to President Hichilema and UPND is deemed ENEMY OF THE STATE that must vanquished using State institutions.

As long as one is critical of President Hichilema and UPND even your reputation, position or age does not matter. Even your life is threatened by UPND cadres whilst the Police do nothing.

The arrest and subsequent detention of Apostle Pule for more than 7 days is meant to send a clear message to the larger Zambian Church that ‘should you host UKA’, this will be the result.

Zambia belongs to all of us even when President Hichilema and UPND does not agree with our political associations and positions on various national issues.

To criminalize your fellow countrymen and women just because one has State institutions on their side is a serious lack of national leadership. Let us coexist in harmony.

One Zambia, One Nation.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ